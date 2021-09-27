Lucy McCormick stars in Emma Rice’s long-await Brontë adaptation.

The prospect of whimsical auteur Emma Rice directing Emily Brontë’s darkly elemental romance ‘Wuthering Heights’ was mouth-watering enough even before bonkers performance artist Lucy McCormick was cast in the lead role of doomed anti-heroine Catherine, with Ash Hunter as her brooding soulmate Heathcliff. Delayed a couple of years by the pandemic, expect the show – a co-production with Rice’s Wise Children company – to be an eccentric jewel. And given her penchant for putting pop songs in her shows, you absolutely would not put it past Rice to toss in that Kate Bush song.