Theatre, Drama National Theatre , South Bank Thursday February 3 2022 - Saturday March 19 2022
Wuthering Heights, National Theatre, 2022
Lucy McCormick stars in Emma Rice’s long-await Brontë adaptation.

The prospect of whimsical auteur Emma Rice directing Emily Brontë’s darkly elemental romance ‘Wuthering Heights’ was mouth-watering enough even before bonkers performance artist Lucy McCormick was cast in the lead role of doomed anti-heroine Catherine, with Ash Hunter as her brooding soulmate Heathcliff. Delayed a couple of years by the pandemic, expect the show – a co-production with Rice’s Wise Children company – to be an eccentric jewel. And given her penchant for putting pop songs in her shows, you absolutely would not put it past Rice to toss in that Kate Bush song.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: National Theatre
Venue website: www.nationaltheatre.org.uk
Venue phone: 020-74523000
Address: South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Transport: Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price: £20-£89

Dates And Times
