Wuthering Heights
Time Out says
Lucy McCormick stars in Emma Rice’s long-await Brontë adaptation.
The prospect of whimsical auteur Emma Rice directing Emily Brontë’s darkly elemental romance ‘Wuthering Heights’ was mouth-watering enough even before bonkers performance artist Lucy McCormick was cast in the lead role of doomed anti-heroine Catherine, with Ash Hunter as her brooding soulmate Heathcliff. Delayed a couple of years by the pandemic, expect the show – a co-production with Rice’s Wise Children company – to be an eccentric jewel. And given her penchant for putting pop songs in her shows, you absolutely would not put it past Rice to toss in that Kate Bush song.
Details
|Venue name:
|National Theatre
|Venue website:
|www.nationaltheatre.org.uk
|Venue phone:
|020-74523000
|Address:
|
South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
|Transport:
|Rail/Tube: Waterloo
|Price:
|£20-£89
Dates And Times
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89
-
- National Theatre £20-£89