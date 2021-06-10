Six reasons why you need to get to know Tottenham Hale

Don’t know this part of town? You’re in for a treat. Even we didn’t realise quite how much is here. But then we’ve only really swanned up for a sesh at the Five Miles Bar to be introduced to its genuinely quite astonishing sound system. Loud. Lord it’s loud. Wonderful. But we’ll come to that later.

Yep, there’s a lot going on here, from world-class coffee and awesome clubbing to some of London’s best craft brewers in brilliantly close proximity to each other. And did we mention loads of beautiful nature right on its doorstep? There’s that too. It’s really quite the place you know. But the best bit? The transformation of this area has only just started – there’s plenty more still to come.

Below, we’ve picked out a few reasons why we think you should absolutely get to know this part of London. You’ll probably see there’s pretty much everything you need in life right here but the really good news? Tottenham Hale station is on the Victoria Line so you’ve got great transport links to central London. It’s close, too. Hell, you could even bike to King’s Cross in half an hour. Dinner and drinks at Coal Drop’s Yard, maybe? Yeah, why not.