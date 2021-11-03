Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Vinoteca’s Massive Christmas Tasting

Things to do, Food and drink events Multiple venues Saturday December 4 2021
The experts at wine-focused bistro group Vinoteca will be bringing more than 50 different bottles to their City and Chiswick branches for an afternoon of sniffing and swishing. You’ll be able to sample a range of sparkling, white, rosé, red, sweet and fortified wines from around the world to find the perfect tipples for your Christmas celebrations. All the bottles will be available to buy at retail price and, if you want to try out your new purchases, there’ll be a special menu of food designed to pair well with the wines on offer. Chin-chin!

Details
Event website: https://www.vinoteca.co.uk/christmas-at-vinoteca/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Vinoteca
Address: 18 Devonshire Road
London
W4 2HD
Transport: Tube: Turnham Green
Price: £25

