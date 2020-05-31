The ten best films and TV series to watch on streaming in June

The most unmissable movies and TV shows coming to your smaller screens this month

With Netflix UK, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and numerous other streaming options available, figuring out what to watch feels a little terrifying these days. To make life easier, we’ve trawled the streaming-verse to pick ten guaranteed winners to feast your eyes on over the month ahead.

This month, Judd Apatow returns with a comedy team-up with ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson, Michaela Coel delivers her tough new urban drama on the BBC and Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ hits Netflix. It’s shaping up to be last month without cinema, but there’s plenty to help pass the time.