The ten best films and TV series to watch on streaming in June

The most unmissable movies and TV shows coming to your smaller screens this month
With Netflix UK, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and numerous other streaming options available, figuring out what to watch feels a little terrifying these days. To make life easier, we’ve trawled the streaming-verse to pick ten guaranteed winners to feast your eyes on over the month ahead.
This month, Judd Apatow returns with a comedy team-up with ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson, Michaela Coel delivers her tough new urban drama on the BBC and Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ hits Netflix. It’s shaping up to be last month without cinema, but there’s plenty to help pass the time.
The ten best things to watch on streaming in June
Guest of Honour
Canadian director Atom Egoyan is a mercurial talent: when he’s good, he’s exceptional (‘The Sweet Hereafter’); when he’s running cold, you get duds like ‘Devil’s Knot’ and ‘Where the Truth Lies’. Where will his latest fall? It stars Laysla De Oliveira as a teacher imprisoned for a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old student, and David Thewlis as the dad trying to persuade her to fight the charges.
Available on Curzon Home Cinema on Fri Jun 5.
BFI Japan: Yasujirō Ozu
Last month was all about Akira Kurosawa; this month, the BFI’s Japan season turns the spotlight on that great poet of family life, Yasujirō Ozu. Subscribe to BFI Player and bathe in the humanist warmth and stately beauty of films like ‘Tokyo Story’ (pictured), ‘Late Autumn’ and ‘Woman of Tokyo’.
Available on BFI Player from Fri Jun 5.
I May Destroy You
Few writers have the buzzy cadence of modern-day London down like Michaela Coel. ‘I understand the people and the energy of London’, she told Time Out 12 months ago. Want proof? Tune in to her fiery new BBC-HBO show as it charts the impact of sexual assault on the psyche of a young novelist (played by Coel) trying to navigate life in the city.
Episodes air on BBC One on Mondays and Tuesdays, beginning Mon Jun 8 at 10.45pm.
Days of the Bagnold Summer
One-time ‘Inbetweener’ Simon Bird makes his directorial debut with this adaptation of a 2012 graphic novel about a single mum (‘W1A’ actor Monica Dolan) and her introverted, irritable teenage son (Earl ‘son of Nick’ Cave). Expect gentle comic beats, a wistful Belle and Sebastian soundtrack, and plenty of spiky but oddly tender mother-and-son moments.
Available to stream from Mon Jun 8.
The King of Staten Island
Comedy kingmaker Judd Apatow has shepherded plenty of new talents into the Hollywood limelight – just ask Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill and Amy Schumer – but this comedy-drama written by and starring Pete Davidson feels like the most scouringly personal collaboration yet. Apatow directs but it’s very much the Davidson show: he plays a version of himself, a dope-smoking twentysomething struggling to get over the death of his dad.
Available to stream on Jun 12.
The Australian Dream
This timely new perspective on institutional racism and the putting right of history wrongs hails from Down Under and explores the story of Adam Goodes, an Aussie Rules footballer whose Aboriginal heritage made him a target for bigots. You don’t need to know a bean about AFL to find this quietly explosive doc utterly compelling.
Available on demand from Jun 12.
7500
Filmed in long, mostly improvised takes, this hijack drama has Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s co-pilot facing down terrorists single-handedly from the cockpit of his commercial airliner. It sounds like a refreshingly experimental riff on a well-worn genre – a new wave ‘Passenger 57’ – and it lands on Amazon Prime mid-month.
Available on Amazon Prime from Jun 19.
Irresistible
Six years after his first movie, ‘Rosewater’, writer-director-TV-and-Oscar-host-par-excellence Jon Stewart is back with his second, a knockabout political comedy that – to borrow Congressional parlance – reaches out across the aisle and honks the nose of anyone within reach. The plot has Democratic svengali (Steve Carell) recruiting a Wisconsin ex-Marine-turned-farmer (Chris Cooper) to make his party electable in this key swing state. But will the film have the teeth for our crazy times?
Available on demand Jun 26.
On the Record
A hard-hitting doc from filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (‘The Hunting Ground’) that finds painful #MeToo stories buried in the record industry. It digs into the abuse and bullying suffered by music exec Drew Dixon while working at hip hop hit factory Def Jam Records and shines a harsh spotlight in the direction of label co-founder Russell Simmons. Other African-American music industry figures join the clamour for justice in an account that will have painful echoes of the Weinstein case.
Available on demand from Jun 26.
Fanny Lye Deliver'd
If you’re into folky period movies with an alternative sensibility (think ‘The Witchfinder General’, ‘The Witch’ and ‘A Field in England’), this murky drama set in remote Shropshire in 1657 will hit the spot. It’s a major showcase for the substantial acting chops of Maxine Peake, too. She plays Fanny, a Puritan whose quiet life is turned upside down when a young couple arrives (Freddie Fox and Tanya Reynolds).
Available on demand from Jun 26.
