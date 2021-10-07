Missed out on those delightful Ted Lasso biscuit pop-ups at the start of the second season? Well, now you have another (free) shot at those little pink boxes just in time for the finale.

Christina Tosi and the team at Milk Bar are trying their hand at their own buttery, brown sugary interpretation of the Apple TV+ series’ biscuits—and if they’re even a fraction as delicious as Milk Bar’s birthday cake truffles, we’re sold.

Here’s the deal: On Friday, October 8 starting at 11am, you can place an order for either pickup or delivery on Postmates (at least, until the Melrose bakery runs out). The biscuits are free and so is the delivery, but a small service fee does apply to the order (and there’s a limit of one per customer).