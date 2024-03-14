Miami
Timeout

Kaona Room
Photograph: Courtesy Kaona Room

The best tiki bars in Miami for a virtual trip to Hawaii

These Polynesian-inspired spots serve up some serious drinks in coconut shells.

Eric Barton
Written by
Jackie Gutierrez-Jones
&
Eric Barton
Some take tiki culture quite seriously like it’s an academic study into the bartending masters who turned fruits and spices and booze into an art form. Others just want a fun, fruity drink in a coconut shell to melt away the week’s stress. For both, we dove deep into Miami’s tiki bars, risking hangovers from potent concoctions served under acres of faux thatch roofs. The result is this guide that not only offers a virtual trip to Polynesia but also throws down some highly festive late-night parties. 

Best tiki bars in Miami

Kaona Room
Photograph: Courtesy Kaona Room

1. Kaona Room

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Omni
  • price 2 of 4

The Hawaiian-themed Kaona Room is delightfully tropical, kitschy and original, even though it’s a bit hard to find, with a buzzer on the east side of the condo building that holds it. The space feels transported straight from the Big Island, with lots of thatch and glass buoys and a thunder-lightning thing that interrupts the jazz every time somebody orders a drink. Order the Ghost, a clarified zombie, and the Aged Mai Tai, prepared with an almond paste made in-house. 

Read more
Book online
Delirio Tiki Bar by Swizzle
Photograph: Luis A. Perez/The Louis Collection Photography

2. Delirio Tiki Bar by Swizzle

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Located in the same Viajero Hostel as its namesake sister bar, this poolside escape is the brainchild of Swizzle barkeep Danilo Bozovic. When creating his menu, Bozovic posited: “What if the Zombie was created in Oaxaca?” The result is a tiki menu that takes inspiration from Central and South America, like a watermelon mint daiquiri and a clarified Pisco mascarpone punch.

Read more
Mai-Kai
Photograph: Courtesy Mai-Kai Restaurant

3. Mai-Kai

  • Restaurants
  • price 3 of 4

Serving South Florida since 1956, Mai-Kai carries on the tradition of tiki-bar founder Don the Beachcomber. Swing by for live Polynesian dancing, staff decked out in full South Pacific regalia and classic cocktails like the mai tai. The oversized drink menu features colorful pictures of each concoction and is organized by flavor profile for those not versed in tiki.

Author's note: As we’re writing, the Mai-Kai remains closed pending a forever-coming-soon $8 million renovation.

Read more
Book online
The Anderson
Photograph: Courtesy The Anderson

4. The Anderson

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • price 2 of 4

The Upper Eastside bar’s tropical back patio beckons with tiki torches, real sand and a beachy bungalow known for slinging expertly made island-style drinks. Go for something colorful—with a hint of danger, perhaps—like the El Paloma: silver tequila, grapefruit juice, organic agave syrup and Squirt soda.

Read more
5. Casa Tiki

Like a dive bar that went on vacation to Honolulu and returned to Calle Ocho, Casa Tiki serves up fruity island drinks with a vibe that says: We’ll make a few bad decisions tonight. There might be DJ sets, there might be live music and there might be a serious party breaking out late at night, with the last call not coming until 3am.

Read more

6. Miami Mojito Company

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

You’ll have to get crafty to spot this clandestine tropical oasis: Hidden behind Plant the Future’s outdoor corridor, this tiny tiki bar serves all manner of mojitos. Sure, it’s more Caribbean than Polynesian, but the thatched roof, island vibe and exotic flavor combinations—such as passion fruit and tamarind—put us in a tiki mood.

Read more
Sticking to beer?

