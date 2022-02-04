Craft beer bars in Miami went from sparse to ubiquitous in the last 10 years. It took the better part of a decade for our cocktail-loving city to shift its focus from Miami bars to breweries and taprooms, where drinking is just as pleasurable if not more fun (hello, giant Jenga!). Now that we’ve made it, neighborhoods from South Beach to Wynwood to Doral have their own brew-forward spots, where rotating taps and special-edition craft beers give enthusiasts a reason to sidle up and order up a cold one or two.