Miami
Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen

The best craft beer bars in Miami for cold brews

From casual brewpubs to cool cocktail bars with killer beer lists, these are the best craft beer bars in Miami

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Craft beer bars in Miami went from sparse to ubiquitous in the last 10 years. It took the better part of a decade for our cocktail-loving city to shift its focus from Miami bars to breweries and taprooms, where drinking is just as pleasurable if not more fun (hello, giant Jenga!). Now that we’ve made it, neighborhoods from South Beach to Wynwood to Doral have their own brew-forward spots, where rotating taps and special-edition craft beers give enthusiasts a reason to sidle up and order up a cold one or two.

Best craft beer bars in Miami

Kush
Photograph: Courtesy Kush/Hernan Corredor

1. Kush

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

Owner Matt Kuscher describes his second (of many now) brew-centric concept as a great bar with equally great food. Judging by the extensive reserve list and in-house cellar used to store and age special varieties—like the Cantillon Lou Pepe Framboise—the former is certainly true. Securing a table on weekends is nearly impossible, but you’ll welcome the wait since Botanica, the dimly lit adjacent bar, is reserved for customers killing time before being seated.

Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen

2. Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen

The folks behind Threefold Café opened this lively Australian-style taproom and restaurant in Coral Gables in early 2021 following a long construction process. The extended incubation served them well: Bay 13's menu is several levels above regular bar fare, pairing its 13 different brews with quality dishes such as lamb kebabs, smoked salmon rangoons and grilled octopus. Beers change often and new releases are often accompanied by fun parties, so be sure to check Instagram for the latest brew on tap.  

The Mighty
Photograph: Unsplash/Bence Boros

3. The Mighty

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Shenandoah / Silver Bluff
  • price 2 of 4

This neighborhood bar changed ownership in the spring of 2020 and the new owners injected new life into the beloved bar, including revamping the menu to include heartier fare and new craft cocktails to complement the extensive beer selection. From saisons and sours to IPas, the Mighty's list of beer is quite impressive. Check the bar's Instagram to plan your outing around one of its most livelier nights, like karaoke Tuesdays.

4. Union Beer Store

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • East Little Havana
  • price 1 of 4

Little Havana's only true beer bar features rotating taps (check out the chalkboard menu to see what's new) and double coolers filled with cans and bottles of local, American-made and internationally brewed varieties. Union Beer often partners with local chefs for incredible weekend food pop-ups, from Boia De to Peacock Ramen to Tinta & Café.  

Abbey Brewing Company
Photograph: AARPHOTO

5. Abbey Brewing Company

  • Bars
  • South Beach
  • price 1 of 4

Sick of candy-colored martinis? Seek salvation in this hole-in-the-wall-turned-microbrewery, which offers rare European imports plus several own-made beers. Luckily, it didn’t lose its classic dive-bar soul in the conversion process—or the dartboard. It’s a fine place to meet the locals, and even better when preceded by a meal at Southern food star Yardbird right next door.

The Wetlab
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. The Wetlab

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • price 1 of 4

The WetLab has been one of the best-kept secrets in Miami—and for good reason. It takes a bit of maneuvering to find (it’s located behind the University of Miami’s RSMAS campus on Key Biscayne), but the views and prices are more than worth it. A wide-open terrace looks out over the bay, with string lights gently illuminating the view after the sun sets. While beer is priced for college students—think a few bucks for a solid craft brew. Hours are limited so do check the website before making the drive.

Tap 42
Photograph: Courtesy Tap 42

7. Tap 42

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

Fort Lauderdale's popular gastropub has expanded south to Coral Gables, bringing with it 50-plus brews on tap and a singular vibe (think festive and often times rowdy). The beer list is divided by styles (IPAs, wheat beers, ales) as well as taps, which rotate daily (no two happy hours are ever the same). Stunted by options? Order a flight of three, six-ounce pours or pick two favorites to sip together in what the bar has dubbed a "layered" beer—like a swirly ice cream cone without the mess.  

 

Lagniappe
Photograph: Courtesy Lagniappe

8. Lagniappe

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Midtown
  • price 1 of 4

A night at Lagniappe feels like a backyard bash at a friend’s—if said friend had a spacious yard filled with mismatched lawn furniture and strung-up bistro lights. Beside the cooler filled with wine is another tall fridge packed with craft beer options in a variety of sizes, which you'll pick out yourself and take to the register to ring up. Draft brews are available outside at one of several pop-up bars—these are especially popular on weekend evenings when cashier lines inside are much too long.

Read more
