Finka's Eileen Andrade on craving Cuban food and her favorite neighborhood spots

“My culinary inspiration comes from my parents,” says Finka Table & Tap chef and owner Eileen Andrade, whose family owns the chainlet of Miami restaurants Islas Canarias. But she isn’t exactly following in their footsteps. Finka, which celebrates its three-year anniversary on July 1, pioneered the craft cocktail scene in West Kendall and brought Korean flavors to the neighborhood. Here is where Andrade goes when she’s craving homey comfort food.

Good in the ’hood

I love Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar, and it’s 15 minutes from my house. Adrianne Calvo is the hardest-working woman in the industry. Her restaurant is where I go on Tuesdays for French onion soup.

Croqueta royalty

Islas Canarias serves the best croquetas. And it’s not because I’m biased. They’re made daily with fresh ingredients. It’s been the same recipe for more than 30 years!

Asian persuasion

I love cooking kimchi, but I’d rather go to Sushi Cafe & Shilla Korean BBQ for kimchi gigee, a Korean stew. It’s part Korean barbecue, part sushi restaurant, and it’s amazing.

Comfort food

If I want something homey, I go to El Mago de las Fritas on Saturdays—which is when El Mago makes ajiaco and chicharrón. It’s amazing! I bring my own bottle of wine and he and I chill at the counter while I eat. El Mago reminds me a lot of my grandfather, who recently passed away.

