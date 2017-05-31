Hialeah is one of the worst places to staycation in the U.S.—obviously

The "city of progress" is making strides culturally with its new Leah Arts District and a spate of cool new restaurants, but it's still not fun enough to warrant a staycation.

According to a study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, which compared 150 major cities across the country according to 36 vacation-worthy, wallet-friendly factors, Hialeah ranks as the 144th least exciting place to staycation in the U.S. Womp.

For locals, Hialeah's placement on the list is more than obvious. Without accessible spas (Yonkers has more spas than Hialeah, if you can believe that), cheap movie theaters and the fewest parks to visit, what's there to do in Hialeah anyway? Besides checking out one of Miami's best Cuban restaurants, not much.

But it's not all bad news for locals looking to stay close on their next vacation. Orlando, which is just a short four-hour drive away, ranked as the most desirable city for staycations—partly for its abundance of golf courses (hi, dad) and food and entertainment options.

If Disney World isn't your thing, Fort Lauderdale (number 19) on the list, offers loads of beaches and Miami (a surprising number 34) is among the cities with the most zoos and aquariums. And you thought South Beach was where the wild things roamed.

