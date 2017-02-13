Miami is the most unromantic city in the U.S.

If you've yet to find a date for Valentine's Day, consider yourself lucky. If you do have a Valentine, prepare to be disappointed: according to Instacart, Miami is the most unromantic city in the entire country.

The findings come from a recent study conducted by the app-based grocery delivery service, which examined changes in purchasing behavior leading up to the most romantic day of the year. Was there an increase in flower shopping? Did users buy more sweets? What was the search volume for traditional holiday items such as chocolate, strawberries, champagne, flowers and candy?

While cities like Boston and Seattle saw a significant spike, Miami barely registered a blip. For people in the Magic City, it’s business as usual: we’re stocking up on produce and skipping the treats. Beach body, anyone?

Does a steady grocery list really make us unromantic? We think other factors influenced our search trends:

—We're taking advantage of the Valentine’s Day deals around town.

—People in Miami like money and things—not flowers.

—Miami has some pretty amazing flower shops.

—Miami is full of procrastinators.

If you waited until the last minute to get your S.O. a gift, we have two words for you: dinner reservations. Forget the app and leave the planning to the pros.

