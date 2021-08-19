Miami
Mandolin Aegean Bistro
Photograph: Courtesy Mandolin Aegean Bistro

The most romantic restaurants in Miami for an intimate night out

From low-key to completely over-the-top, Miami’s best romantic restaurants deliver on date night

Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Freyman
We know why you’re here, and we’re impressed. Much like our relationship with Miami, we admit we’re not immune from slipping into complacency in our romantic relationships too, forgetting to celebrate all of their beauty and nuance. But not you. You know that in a dating world dominated by app-delivered dinners, Netflix binges and the stray Miami happy hour outing, romantic gestures help remind us why we couple up to begin with. So let’s do this right. Maybe a more cultured moment at one of Miami’s best museums will help get the juices flowing before your steamy evening ensues. Why not cap off a hot night out at one of Miami’s best cocktail bars? There’s really no need to rush here! From date night to Valentine’s dinner, from Coral Gables to South Beach, we aim to please with our complete guide to the most romantic restaurants in Miami.

Most romantic restaurants in Miami

NIU Kitchen x Arson
Photograph: Stephan Goettlicher

1. NIU Kitchen x Arson

  • Restaurants
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

This sexy, Catalonian hot spot remains one of Downtown’s best-kept secrets. Temporarily relocated from its original petite digs, NIU has taken up residence with its sister restaurant Arson, where the best of the two intersect in perfect harmony. Equally great for a surreptitious affair or a romantic anniversary dinner (we won’t judge), reservations remain a must at this airier but still intimate space. Dig your fork into perfectly cooked egg dishes (the runny kind you’ll want to sop up with crusty sliced baguette), delicious wood-fired tapas and organic wines from Spain, Argentina and beyond.

Mandolin Aegean Bistro
Photograph: Courtesy Mandolin Aegean Bistro

2. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Greek
  • Buena Vista
  • price 2 of 4

This go-to Greek/Turkish restaurant feels like a pseudo trip to the Greek Isles. The spacious outdoor area’s rustic blue-and-white design helps to keep up the illusion, while dishes such as the whole fried fish and the authentic Greek salad (without lettuce!) dupe your taste buds almost instantly. Any table in the restaurant’s courtyard is sure to impress, but on nights when it’s too hot, take a seat inside by the window. Nothing ruins a date like sweating through a meal.

Boia De
Photograph: FujifilmGirl

3. Boia De

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Buena Vista
  • price 2 of 4

Real-life chef couple Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer own and operate this cozy Little Haiti spot that oozes with charm. If your date doesn’t make you swoon, watching these two cook together will. Sit side by side at the counter while you slurp excellent fresh pasta together and trade sips of your organic wines. Bonus: The tightly edited menu keeps quarrelsome couples from agonizing over dishes they’ll both like.

Ariete
Photograph: Courtesy Battery Operated Productions

4. Ariete

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • West Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

Dark, rustic and with low-slung ceilings to help keep things intimate, the charming Coconut Grove restaurant exudes romance from every corner. With a menu built on sharing, plus the option to splurge on a private dining experience in its private room downstairs known as La Cava, date night at Ariete is a no-brainer.

Fiola
Photograph: Courtesy Fiola

5. Fiola

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4

There’s a sweet love story behind this Coral Gables eatery that also has popular locations in D.C. and Italy. Created by husband and wife restaurateurs Fabio and Maria Trabocchi, the power duo has made food their way of life since meeting in Washington in the ’90s. This lauded Michelin-starred restaurant’s Miami edition has become known for its impeccable service paired with big bowls of luscious, contemporary Italian signatures such as lobster ravioli and bucatini with red prawns.

Lagniappe
Photograph: Courtesy Lagniappe

6. Lagniappe

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Midtown
  • price 1 of 4

Part ramshackle backyard, part vintage saloon, the homey Lagniappe makes for the ideal laid-back date spot. Wine and food are ordered at the counter and paid for upfront, so you’ll get the awkwardness of splitting the bill over with quickly. Outdoors, bistro lights and cafe tables get the romantic mood right, but snag a spot on a sofa indoors for intimate conversation paired with live jazz music.

Amara at Paraiso
Photograph: Courtesy Amara at Paraiso

7. Amara at Paraiso

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Design District
  • price 4 of 4

A staple in the Miami food scene since before there was one, chef Michael Schwartz elevates boho-chic with this waterfront gem featuring a menu of Latin-inspired fare. Minutes from Wynwood, downtown and the historic MiMo district, Amara is in a sweet spot for any occasion and boasts sweeping bay views ideal for taking in a perfect Miami sunset. Forgot to make a reservation? Head up to the rooftop terrace during happy hour, where you can usually score a last-minute table without sacrificing any of the ambiance.

La Mar
Photograph: La Mar/George Apostolidis

8. La Mar

  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4

La Mar is one of the few places in Miami where the scenery doesn’t come at the expense of the food—the views and chef Diego Oka’s Peruvian cuisines are equally unparalleled. Whether you’re in for a breezy waterfront brunch or romantic dinner with a clear shot of Brickell’s twinkling skyline, you’ll want to order up one of chef Oka’s delicate ceviches and the arroz chaufa (Peruvian fried rice), served tableside. Cocktail options are aplenty, but if this is your first time at La Mar, or trying Peruvian food altogether, the classic pisco sour is a must.

Sherwoods Bistro & Bar
Photograph: FujifilmGirl

9. Sherwoods Bistro & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Little River
  • price 2 of 4

Nestled in the trendy Little River neighborhood, Sherwoods is bursting with the kind of charm that’s only achieved through the closest attention to detail. Vintage touches and throwback flair aren’t just for show—bathroom fixtures were repurposed from properties in Belgium, tiles were salvaged from the French embassy in Portugal and the building itself is historic. The menu is approachable yet refined with its collection of burgers (meat, veggie and otherwise) and internationally inspired shared plates.

Casa Tua
Photograph: Casa Tua by Shawn O’Connor

10. Casa Tua

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

One of the city’s finest and fussiest big-bucks restaurants, Casa Tua is a sleek and chic country Italian-style establishment set in a refurbished 1925 Mediterranean-style two-story house. With several living-room-style nooks, Casa Tua offers the cozy familiarity of a night in—with much, much better food. If you’ve ever dreamed of hiring a notable chef to come over and cook you a fancy dinner, book a table at Casa Tua for an equally pricey experience with zero cleanup.

Cecconi’s
Photograph: Gesi Schilling

11. Cecconi’s

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Miami Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Soho Beach House’s Italian restaurant (the club’s only area open to non-members) is a one-stop for good food and a good time—the menu of house-made pastas and an outdoor dining area practically set the mood for you. Reserve a center table near one of the trees covered in bistro lights: The soft yellow glow is subtle and sexy, and it will keep you from accidentally knocking anything over—which happens after one too many Picantes, the club’s delish spicy margaritas.

Elcielo
Photograph: Courtesy Elcielo

12. Elcielo

  • Restaurants
  • Colombian
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

This high-end Colombian restaurant specializes in molecular gastronomy and food you consume via all five senses. At Elcielo, you’ll have the opportunity to play with your food, lick your fingers and ooh and aah together as whimsical creations are brought to your table. Dinner here is coursed and meals can last anywhere from 90 minutes to three hours—but she likes it when you take your time.

Il Gabbiano
Photograph: Courtesy Il Gabbiano

13. Il Gabbiano

  • Restaurants
  • Downtown
  • price 4 of 4

A fancy-pants Italian restaurant overlooking Biscayne Bay, the view and the toothsome fresh pasta doesn’t come cheap here. Special occasions call for a splurge, both fiscal and caloric. Blowing a wad and indulging with your S.O. over an extravagant dinner facing the water is what it’s all about at this pricey pasta joint, which is ideal for fans of garlic, truffles and homemade pasta that’s a far cry from Ragu.

Bellini Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: James McDonald/Martin Brudnizki Design Studio

14. Bellini Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Coconut Grove

Fourth-generation Cipriani brothers, Maggio and Ignazio, follow in their family’s footsteps with this upscale Italian restaurant perched on the rooftop of Coconut Grove’s trendy modern hotel, Mr C. In keeping with the luxurious, contemporary space, the cuisine is rustic Italian but with a modern twist. Enjoy lighter versions of traditional pasta dishes plus Italian staples like polenta and branzino with a birds-eye view of Miami’s sparkling bayfront skyline. There’s no leaving Bellini without trying the namesake cocktail, which Giuseppe Cipriani, founder of Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy, invented in the late 1930s.

Soya & Pomodoro
Photograph: Shutterstock

15. Soya & Pomodoro

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Downtown

Nestled on a quiet Downtown street, this understated, family-owned trattoria doles out fresh pastas in homemade sauces and frequently hosts live jazz and literary events in the evenings. Grab a seat in the alley-esque interior, with soaring ceilings and weathered bookshelves decorated with a hodgepodge of Italian knickknacks and Miami memorabilia. On the sidewalk, enjoy lazy people-watching with healthy wine pours and the feeling that you and your date have abandoned Miami altogether.

Leku
Photograph: Courtesy Leku

16. Leku

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Allapattah

Wow your date with a high-brow two-for-one evening of art and food. Following in the tradition of great museum restaurants, Leku offers seasonal Spanish cuisine amid a modern, design-forward setting. The Basque menu highlights the region’s classics, featuring grilled meats cooked over hot coals in the outdoor dining room. Bean dishes, seafood-centric preparations and traditional soups—such as the Porrusalda made with leek and potatoes—round out the familiar offerings.

Hiden
Photograph: Courtesy Hiden

17. Hiden

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Wynwood

Intimacy takes on a whole new meaning at this upscale omakase speakeasy located in the back of the Taco Stand in Wynwood. Best reserved in advance (like, far in advance) for a special occasion, the $200 per person Edomae-style tasting menu features a selection of cold and hot dishes and sushi prepared with only the freshest seasonal ingredients, including many flown in from Japan. After typing in your secret code, make your way through the sliding door to the eight-seat counter for two hours of blissful made-to-order dining.

