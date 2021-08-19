We know why you’re here, and we’re impressed. Much like our relationship with Miami, we admit we’re not immune from slipping into complacency in our romantic relationships too, forgetting to celebrate all of their beauty and nuance. But not you. You know that in a dating world dominated by app-delivered dinners, Netflix binges and the stray Miami happy hour outing, romantic gestures help remind us why we couple up to begin with. So let’s do this right. Maybe a more cultured moment at one of Miami’s best museums will help get the juices flowing before your steamy evening ensues. Why not cap off a hot night out at one of Miami’s best cocktail bars? There’s really no need to rush here! From date night to Valentine’s dinner, from Coral Gables to South Beach, we aim to please with our complete guide to the most romantic restaurants in Miami.