Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
House of Lilac
Photograph: Courtesy House of Lilac

The best flower shops in Miami for all occasions

Whatever your budget or taste, find the freshest blooms at these stellar flower shops in Miami

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Few things brighten up a room—or someone’s mood—quite like a bouquet. Finding the perfect arrangement is easy when you have the best flower shops in Miami to guide you. These local businesses are our tried-and-true go-tos for thoughtful gifts, from simple vases filled with fresh blooms to over-the-top creations to commemorate a special anniversary to a treat-yourself subscription that guarantees your home is always filled with the flowers you love. Most of these shops have storefronts you can browse and all of them deliver (ideal when clicking the ‘buy’ button is the only shopping you’re interested in). Flowers are great but, remember, dinner at a romantic restaurant in Miami or even a Miami-inspired date also goes a long way.

Best flower shops in Miami

Rose Coloured
Photograph: Jeanne Canto

1. Rose Coloured

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Little River

After working at several prominent Miami arts organizations, including ICA Miami, de la Cruz Collection and EXILE Books, Sara Darling opened Rose Coloured in 2016 with a mission to bring, she says, “a fresh, elevated aesthetic” to the local floral and event scenes. Her Little River storefront doubles as a platform for education and community building as well as artist collaborations, “connecting flower arranging with various art practices.” Special events like a Small Business Saturday pop-up shop and in-store workshops on pottery-making and styling your holiday table add to the bespoke feel of the Rose Coloured brand.

Read more
House of Lilac
Photograph: Courtesy House of Lilac

2. House of Lilac

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • price 2 of 4

This local florist and gift shop specializes in custom arrangements and flower subscription programs (both fresh and dried). House of Lilac also sells assorted gifts out of its adorable Bird Road Arts District storefront. Owner Melanie Fernandez sources the best of what’s in season for her bouquets, including funky buds you won’t find at most florists—think quicksand roses and colorful dahlias. Organic, effortless and whimsical, the final piece should feel like it naturally sprung up from the ground,” she says.

Read more
Advertising
Calma
Photograph: Courtesy Calma

3. Calma

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Design District

After hustling in the NYC magazine industry for six years, Miami native Elizabeth Jaime moved back home and began “playing with flowers,” she says. That hobby quickly led to paying work with trendy brands like Glossier, Simonett and other clients who covet, as Jaime describes it, “design and the impact that fresh flowers can have in your space.” When building one of her “colorful, trendy and tropical-ish” arrangements, Jaime allows color and composition to drive the design. “I like to treat each arrangement as if it’s a sculpture made out of flowers. That way, the client feels like they’re taking home something really special.”

Read more
Avas Flowers
Photograph: Lily & Moon

4. Avas Flowers

Ava bills itself as the place to buy high-quality flowers on the cheap. Quality and price shouldn’t be mutually exclusive, and they’re not on this site. Avas even sweetens the deal with regular sales and the occasional free shipping.  

Read more
Order now
Advertising
Smallflower Modern Apothecary
Photograph: Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska

5. Smallflower Modern Apothecary

This online apothecary stocks basic necessities, from face wipes and body lotion to perfume, and sells adorable gifts people will want to receive, like scented candles. When you’ve sent too many blooms and perhaps it’s time for presents that look and smell like flowers. Plus, like your most all-encompassing neighborhood store, this shop has everything and you won’t have to put pants on to go shopping.

Read more
Order now
Midtown Garden Center
Photograph: FujiFilmGirl

6. Midtown Garden Center

  • Shopping
  • Arts, crafts & hobbies
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

This expansive outdoor shop houses a gorgeously diverse selection of greenery. While you find mostly plants and succulents at the Midtown Garden Center, the shop sells potted orchids and has a small flower stand where you can get help DIY-ing a thoughtful bouquet.

Read more
Advertising
Plant the Future
Photograph: Neox Image Photography Studio

8. Plant the Future

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Little River
  • price 4 of 4

More artist studio than a flower shop, Plant the Future presents greenery as exquisite works. From a hip, glass terrarium and a trendy potted unicorn to a life-size animal sculpture filled with all different types of blooms, Plant the Future is the place to go for arrangements that make a statement.

Read more
Advertising
Trias Flowers and Events
Photograph: Courtesy Trias Flowers and Events

9. Trias Flowers and Events

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Ludlam / Tropical Park
  • price 2 of 4

One of Miami’s longest-running stores, the fourth-generation, family-owned Trias got its start in Cuba in 1912. With an expansive shop off busy Bird Road, Trias is equipped to handle drop-ins and last-minute requests. There’s always an assortment of ready-made arrangements available to pick and go, plus delivery is available seven days a week.

Read more
Advertising
Pistils & Petals
Photograph: Roland Valavicius

11. Pistils & Petals

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Easily recognized by its iconic black-and-white awning, the Alton Road shop is known for creating unique but spendy arrangements. Remember that lavish wedding you attended in South Beach? The couple probably got their flowers from this place. Call on Pistils & Petals for one-of-a-kind designs that people will talk about long after they’ve left your party.

Read more

12. Downtown Flowers

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

This long-standing flower shop in the heart of Miami’s business district offers free delivery to Downtown customers. Forgot a birthday? Need to send a custom bouquet in a pinch? Downtown Flowers provides excellent customer service, taking phone orders from far and wide and hand-delivering arrangements in a timely fashion.

Read more
Advertising
Avant Gardens
Photograph: Courtesy Avant Gardens

13. Avant Gardens

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Industrial Area (Tropical Park)
  • price 3 of 4

This Bird Road flower shop built its reputation on creating eccentric arrangements in a kaleidoscope of colors. Avant Gardens dares to go where few florists do, focusing mostly on exotic blooms and unconventional designs. Go to them for grand gestures and bold proclamations.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Mother's Day

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.