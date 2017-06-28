Taco Sunday kicked off summer with a bang—and lots of tequila

In case you missed it: Taco Sunday is now a thing—and you've got us to thank for it.

This past weekend, Time Out Miami hosted its first ever Taco Sunday event at Wynwood's MAPS Backlot, where the music roared, tequila flowed and guests couldn't get enough of the amazing taco tastings available all afternoon (fortunately, these were unlimited!).

The party kicked off at noon with hungry guests lining up to try samples from local restaurants, including Coyo Taco, La Pollita, Taquiza, My Ceviche, Firito Taco, Agave Taco Bar, Tacology and Plomo Taco & Tequila Bar. From your traditional al carbon and roasted pork to sashimi-style tuna and nopales vegetarian, vendors provided an array of taco options to choose from. When it came time to washing it all down, Miami Beach's El Grito made sure everyone stayed hydrated with Jose Cuervo Tradicional cocktails.

Between bites, guests danced to music by Event Factor and took turns playing tattoo artist, decking each other out in summer-inspired Tattly temporary tattoos.

Check out photos from Sunday's event below.

