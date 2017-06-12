The best things to do with your dad in Miami on Father's Day

Poor pops. He’s had to deal with our snide comments about dad jeans and dad jokes all year long. Plus, everyone knows Mother's Day is, like, a billion times betters.

It can be hard to decide how to adequately honor the dad. They are complex creatures who don't always wear their emotions on their sleaves. Still, we've come up with a few things we think might make dad happy this year. Because, after that time he drove an hour at 2am to jumpstart your car, lord knows the man deserves it.

CMX Cinema

Brickell City Centre's ultra bougie "VIP" movie theater is offering an exclusive happy hour on Father’s Day at both lobby bars. Sip on $4 Blue Moons and Bud Light in front of Florida’s largest indoor screen to enjoy the big game. 11am–11pm

Hemingway Rum Company

Want to take dad on a little road trip? Key West is your best bet. Besides being an overall dad paradise, this place is home to one of our favorite rum distilleries, the Hemingway Rum Company. On Father's day dads gets in free and receive a complimentary tour. Once inside, dad can sample an array of the house rum, Papa's Pilar—as long as he can prove he's a dad. So that's why you better be there to join him. Bring some baby photos for extra insurance, or make sure he wears his "#1 Dad" shirt. 9am–6pm.

Bistro One LR

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, is hosting a Rat Pack-themed brunch. Enjoy an Italian buffet and a Glenmorangie Scotch tasting with a live Latin jazz band. Take a break in between plates for a quick billiard game in the Lapidus Lounge while performers croon all the best hits of the Rat Pack era. It'll cost $125 a person and $250 a head if you want to opt for the Glenmorangie flight brunch. Children, luckily, will only run you $65. Noon–4pm.

Byblos Miami

Miami Beach's trendy Eastern Mediterranean restaurant is offering a $65 pre-fixe, 3-course Father’s Day menu. Dad will be chowing down on dishes like charbroiled flank steak, yogurt baked fluke and hazelnut chocolate mousse. 6pm–11pm.

The Forge

There is perhaps no manly restaurant in Miami Beach than the Forge. This throwback to '60s, Mad Men-style swagger will offer a special $155 prix-fixe menu for two featuring a 35 oz dry-aged porterhouse steak. Let dad live out his inner Don Draper fantasy—if only for an hour. 6pm–11pm.

Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

If dad loves Japanese cuisine, then he’ll enjoy this Father's Day dish by Chef Masamoto Hamaya: roast beef donburi with sautéed mushrooms, tamakimai rice and wasabi cream ($15). Plus, he can order a special scotch, tequila, bourbon or Japanese whiskey flight ($25-30). 11:30am–10pm.

Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach is celebrating both Father's Day and the launch of their newest canned beer, Havana Lager—which sort of makes the bar a father in its own way. Join them all weekend as they celebrate their newest creation Cuban-style. On Saturday, there will be Cuban food, dominos and a pop-up cigar shop. On Sunday you can nurse that hangover with more beer and pork. Sat noon–1am; Sun noon–11pm.

Meraki Greek Bistro

Meraki is serving up a signature Greek feast of roasted lamb along with its famous Greek nachos for Father’s Day. There will be a special $25 pre-fixe menu. Plus, dad gets a complimentary glass of wine or champagne in honor of his big day. Noon–9pm.

Market at Edition

For a Spanish-style brunch, check out Market at the Edition. Its special Father's Day brunch features a raw bar, charcuterie, pastries and quiche for $50. Drinks afterward at the Matador Room doesn't sound like a bad idea either. 8am–2pm.

Bourbon Steak

It's a good sign when the name of a restaurant has two of your dad's favorite things right there in the title. Dine on the restaurant’s special Father’s Day a la carte menu of prime cuts and Wagyu beef. Dad’s receive a free glass of bourbon too. 5pm–11pm.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Patio or poolside? Dad has his pick this year at the Faena Hotel, where he’ll get a free hand-rolled cigar to enjoy with his meal. Pao by Paul Qui is serving up a special $55 prix-fixe menu featuring octopus aguachile and Florida snapper. Or, if an open fire barbecue is more his style, Los Fuegos by Francs Mallmann is throwing a decadent $95 multi-course feast of rib eye, wild salmon and suckling pig. Pao: 7pm–11pm; Los Fuegos: 6pm–11pm.

Quinto La Huella

This EAST, Miami restaurant is serving up a Father’s Day brunch that’s decidedly more lunch. Dad can feel like a Brickell bigshot as he sips his free Old Fashioned while enjoying endless steak and wood-fired pizzas. The brunch is $65 a person and $25 for children. Or leave the kids with the babysitter and add bottomless mimosas for $25. 7am–midnight.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

For the dad who needs some serious rest, book a special Father’s Day spa treatment at Carillon. Whether he’s enjoying a muscle melt massage ($125) or a refining face treatment ($125), he’ll also receive access to the Thermal Experience where he can relax in a Finnish sauna or re-energize in Miami’s only igloo. Daily 24 hours.

