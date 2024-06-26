Subscribe
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

The best family resorts in Miami for a memorable getaway

Water sports, wading pools, kids clubs and all the amenities the adults expect abound at the best family resorts in Miami.

Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Jesse Scott
Written by Jesse Scott
Contributor
Miami is famously a playground for adults, but there is equally as much fun to be had for the kiddos, too. Beyond the best things to do in Miami with kids (days at the museum, zoo adventures or even picking berries), this city is home to family-friendly resorts that will keep the entire crew feeling sunny—even on a rainy day.

You could choose from the plethora of unique Miami Airbnbs or the city’s best hotels. But you know what the offspring really want, and our vetted picks for the best family resorts in Miami are bound to check those boxes. We’re talking family relay races on the beach, an on-site waterpark wonderland and splash pads upon splash pads, baby. If a family vacation is on the calendar, these kid-tested, parent-approved Miami resorts should be on your shortlist.

Best family resorts in Miami

1. Acqualina

  • Hotels
  • Sunny Isles Beach
  • price 4 of 4
Acqualina
Acqualina
Photograph: Troy Campbell Photography

This Sunny Isles Beach resort has daily water relay games, kite flying, private swimming lessons and a great lawn perfect for a family-on-family soccer game. Its shining star on the children’s front is the AcquaMarine kids club. In partnership with Itavi Premium Childcare, AcquaMarine offers beach yoga, ocean-themed arts and crafts and educational lessons on marine life, among other programming. It’s basically like a summer camp they’ll never want to leave. Best of all, it’s free for children ages four to 12 when booking a stay.

2. Fontainebleau Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Fontainebleau Hotel
Fontainebleau Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

So, you’re probably not going to bring the entire family to LIV Nightclub. But, there’s more than enough to keep the gang entertained at this Miami Beach icon. Amid the Fontainebleau’s vast poolscape, there are a number of shallow pools for younger guests to take a dip in. You can also book a family cabana to keep an eye on ‘em. Beyond kayak and jet ski rentals right there on the beach, the property also offers premium daycare through Itavi for when an adults-only outing beckons.

3. Four Seasons Hotel Miami

  • Hotels
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4
Four Seasons Hotel Miami
Four Seasons Hotel Miami
Photograph: Courtesey Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Nestled in the heart of Brickell, this Four Seasons makes quite the splash. It has a two-acre pool terrace, including a children’s pool, interactive splash zone and more water features. As a true Four Seasons touch, kids get a special welcome treat and there are even child-size bathrobes when they want to lounge in style. If for whatever reason everything on property doesn’t keep everyone occupied, the oodles of shops and entertainment options at Brickell City Centre is just a few blocks north.

4. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Aventura
  • price 4 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Photograph: Moris Moreno

For those vying for a “parent of the year” award, this Aventura destination has its very own waterpark. Tidal Cove Waterpark is free for hotel guests and includes a lazy river, seven water slides, a 4,000 square-foot kids pool, FlowRider stationary surfing machines and much more. If you have a budding golfer in the family, you can hit the links here, too—there are two golf courses on-site. There are special family golf rates here, with kids 15-and-under golfing for free after 2:30pm with a paying adult.

5. Loews Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4
Loews Miami Beach
Loews Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

Where to begin with all the family friendliness at this Miami Beach paradise? There’s a kid-sized buffet at its Preston’s restaurant. There’s a Kids Club with activities in partnership with The Frost Museum of Science and Miami Children’s Museum. There are complimentary swim diapers, baby floaties and sunscreen within its vast pool landscape. And the whole family can even hit the spa together. Sea Spa offers manis, pedis, haircuts, braiding and more with a special slate of services to those 12 and under.

6. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 3 of 4
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Photograph: Courtesy Lightkeepers

If a quiet island vibe is what you and yours seek, this escape feels worlds away but is just minutes from downtown. Among the family perks here are a heated family pool, open daily from 7am to 9pm. For racquet sports lovers and novices alike, the on-site Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center boasts 10 tennis and three padel courts where they host regular group clinics and private lessons for all ages. Pro-tip: Treat yourself to a Club upgrade, which includes access to a private lounge with food and beverages available around the clock.

Recommended
