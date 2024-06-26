Miami is famously a playground for adults, but there is equally as much fun to be had for the kiddos, too. Beyond the best things to do in Miami with kids (days at the museum, zoo adventures or even picking berries), this city is home to family-friendly resorts that will keep the entire crew feeling sunny—even on a rainy day.

You could choose from the plethora of unique Miami Airbnbs or the city’s best hotels. But you know what the offspring really want, and our vetted picks for the best family resorts in Miami are bound to check those boxes. We’re talking family relay races on the beach, an on-site waterpark wonderland and splash pads upon splash pads, baby. If a family vacation is on the calendar, these kid-tested, parent-approved Miami resorts should be on your shortlist.