Unique Airbnbs in Miami

1. The luxury bungalow in North Miami
Hide away without necessarily getting away at this centrally located bungalow in North Miami. With blue accents reminiscent of Cycladic architecture and an expansive pool surrounded by lush greenery, you’ll feel instantly transported to the Aegean coast. But step outside and you’ll realize you’re a short distance from Miami’s major malls and the beach. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a rental that satisfies both the need for a hideout and accessibility to small conveniences.