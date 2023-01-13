Vacationing takes extra effort these days, which is why finding the perfect place to stay has taken on greater importance. From so many amazing options to suit anyone and everyone, it can be a hard task to conquer. You don’t want just any Miami hotel or secluded Airbnb. It needs to be special and provide a sense of escapism you wouldn’t otherwise get from a regular room. Although no shade to the regular Airbnbs and hotels, you're great, too.

We're all super unique and one room doesn't fit all. So whether you’re traveling to South Florida or you’re a local ready to break out, here are some unique Airbnbs in Miami to book right this minute. Enjoy!