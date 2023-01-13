Miami
Unique Airbnb - RV in a log cabin
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The most unique Airbnbs in Miami

Find quirky accommodations and off-the-beaten-path retreats on our list of the most unique Airbnbs in Miami.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Contributor Camila Karalyte
Vacationing takes extra effort these days, which is why finding the perfect place to stay has taken on greater importance. From so many amazing options to suit anyone and everyone, it can be a hard task to conquer. You don’t want just any Miami hotel or secluded Airbnb. It needs to be special and provide a sense of escapism you wouldn’t otherwise get from a regular room. Although no shade to the regular Airbnbs and hotels, you're great, too. 

We're all super unique and one room doesn't fit all. So whether you’re traveling to South Florida or you’re a local ready to break out, here are some unique Airbnbs in Miami to book right this minute. Enjoy!

Unique Airbnbs in Miami

The luxury bungalow in North Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. The luxury bungalow in North Miami

Hide away without necessarily getting away at this centrally located bungalow in North Miami. With blue accents reminiscent of Cycladic architecture and an expansive pool surrounded by lush greenery, you’ll feel instantly transported to the Aegean coast. But step outside and you’ll realize you’re a short distance from Miami’s major malls and the beach. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a rental that satisfies both the need for a hideout and accessibility to small conveniences.

Book now
The penthouse rooftop in Wynwood
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The penthouse rooftop in Wynwood

This penthouse rooftop Airbnb celebrates all things art and culture. Obvious from the naked person on the wall and rainbow ceilings, this Airbnb makes a statement and embraces eclectic vibes. It sleeps up to eight guests in king-sized beds, you'll get the entire penthouse to yourselves to live your best bachelor/ette life. It comes with a fully-equipped kitchen and a huge private rooftop terrace that features a bar, outdoor shower, 8-person dining table, and lounge area. Oooooooh.

Book now
The gothic apartment in Miami beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The gothic apartment in Miami beach

Dark and sultry, this gothic apartment Airbnb is one for the vampires (just kidding). A little bit different from the luxury and minimalist options Miami usually has to offer, this Airbnb is certainly unique and is situated in the famous art deco district in South beach. It sleeps two people in a double bed, so great for couples wanting something more unique on a romantic break, and has a fully-equipped kitchen, and bathroom, to ensure a comfortable stay. It also has Wi-Fi and a TV, so switch on some horror movies and embrace the dark decor. Cue evil laugh. 

Book now
The transformed shed in Fort Lauderdale
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. The transformed shed in Fort Lauderdale

Submerge yourself in tranquility in this tiny home Airbnb near Miami. The perfect cozy space for two, you'll be sleeping in a queen-sized bed in an earthy-vibed transformed shed (minus the gardening tools). Recharge from your digital life and enjoy what Mother Nature intended. Shower in the wild with the outdoor shower while facing gorgeous views of the garden or shade away under the trees with a cocktail. There's Wi-Fi and a working station, so why not work remotely with a change of scenery? Nature might make you more productive. 

Book now
The modern bungalow in MiMo
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

5. The modern bungalow in MiMo

A little retro, a little modern, this MiMo escape reflects the midcentury style of the historic neighborhood. It’s small but the studio is large enough for two guests and packs in everything you need into one compact unit. Need more space? There’s plenty of room to spread out by the pool and the shaded patio just outside your door.

Book now
The tiny house on wheels in MiMo
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. The tiny house on wheels in MiMo

If you’re fascinated by miniatures then this tiny house on wheels should pique your interest. The owner built it with her daughter and handyman as a summer project and her passion and devotion to the structure shows. There’s a queen-size bed and a small kitchenette with a coffee machine. In the morning, whip up an espresso and enjoy the sunshine on the deck, lounging in your comfy daybed. Find the tiny house under 100-year-old oak trees in the Upper Eastside neighborhood, which is close to restaurants and a quick drive to the beach.

Book now
The homey cottage on the Miami River
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

7. The homey cottage on the Miami River

The American Midwest meets the Miami River at this patriotic cottage in Downtown’s historic riverfront neighborhood. It’s a rustic home with a large porch, which you don’t see often in these parks, and features a large backyard with a grill that’s perfect for barbecues. While the outside might be a little old-fashioned, the inside has been thoroughly renovated and equipped with all the modern conveniences: Wi-Fi, washer/dryer, new appliances and more.

Book now
The tropical RV in Biscayne Park
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

8. The tropical RV in Biscayne Park

Here’s the nesting doll of Airbnbs: a trailer tucked inside a log cabin, which is supposedly one of only four in the city. The private abode is bathed by natural light n the morning and overlooks a screened-in pool. Guests of the property also have a hot tub and a barbecue grill at their disposal. It’s a laid-back oasis with strict lodging rules: no visitors are allowed and no more than two guests at a time.

Book now
The hacienda in Little Havana
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

9. The hacienda in Little Havana

A full-size, private villa steps away from the bustling Calle Ocho in Little Havana. This old Spanish-style home gives you the best of both worlds: proximity to popular restaurants and touristic spots as well as space and solitude. It sleeps 10 and features a fully stocked kitchen, a sunroom and access to nearly every streaming service imaginable. 

Book now
