This sprawling, high-tech museum connects people of all ages with science through a range of inspiring programming—some of which is even bilingual. Exhibitions such as the “MeLab” let kids learn about health by using their own bodies to conduct experiments, while the aquarium, which houses all sorts of sea creatures, teaches them about marine life.

Why kids love it: Nearly every exhibition provides some sort of hands-on opportunity—kids can touch, smell and see their way to a greater understanding of science. (Keep in mind that some exhibitions remain touch-free zones.)

Why parents love it: The planetarium gives kids an opportunity to learn while getting extra screen time, and parents get a moment to relax in a comfy, air-conditioned setting.