Frost Science MeLab
Photograph: Ra-HausFrost Science "MeLab"

The 26 best things to do in Miami with kids of all ages

Bop from the waterpark to the bowling alley to the skate park and more, exploring the best things to do in Miami with kids

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Sara Liss
As we ease into a third year of people spending more time indoors with their families—finding something to do in Miami with your kids is more imperative than ever if parents want to stay sane. (Anything to get out of the house, right?) Tracking down an activity that holds your child’s interest is easy in Miami, where kid-friendly museums, arts, entertainment and attractions abound. The best things to do in Miami with kids are actually activities the whole family will enjoy—not just the little ones in the bunch. From visits to the best Miami attractions and spending the day getting splashed by some marine life to day trips that put them face to face with wild animals, there’s plenty to keep children entertained. Rather than boring your kids with Miami tours, or trekking to kid-friendly Orlando for a quick escape, treat them to one of these local experiences they’ll never forget.

Best things to do in Miami with kids

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Photograph: Ra-Haus

1. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

This sprawling, high-tech museum connects people of all ages with science through a range of inspiring programming—some of which is even bilingual. Exhibitions such as the “MeLab” let kids learn about health by using their own bodies to conduct experiments, while the aquarium, which houses all sorts of sea creatures, teaches them about marine life.

Why kids love it: Nearly every exhibition provides some sort of hands-on opportunity—kids can touch, smell and see their way to a greater understanding of science. (Keep in mind that some exhibitions remain touch-free zones.)

Why parents love it: The planetarium gives kids an opportunity to learn while getting extra screen time, and parents get a moment to relax in a comfy, air-conditioned setting.

Miami Children’s Museum
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Phillip Pessar

2. Miami Children’s Museum

  • Things to do
  • Miami

Every inch of the Children’s Museum was designed to foster creativity and inspire little ones to play as they explore and engage educational activities. Locals enjoy access to after-school programming as well as Mommy and Me classes.

Why kids love it: The little-people-sized replicas of places such as the grocery store and the bank make kids feel like grown-ups

Why parents love it: Behind the fun exhibits and installations is real educational programming that teaches kids about everyday subjects like health and wellness 

Venetian Pool
Photograph: Shutterstock/Marco Borghini

3. Venetian Pool

  • Things to do
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

Possibly the most beautiful swimming pool in the world, even if it is jam-packed on hot days. It combines an impossibly idyllic setting (tropical foliage, waterfalls, Italian architectural touches) with freshwater, replenished nightly in summer months from a subterranean aquifer. Everyone wants a piece of the pool. Luckily for Joe Public, it’s open to the masses seven days a week, but it is perhaps best enjoyed when not overrun with toddlers and boom-box blasts (avoid weekends).

Why kids love it: The shallow pool and cool grotto provide hours of entertainment for water-loving kiddos—plus, the on-site café serves ice cream, pizza and french fries

Why parents love it: One of the most pristine public bathing areas, Venetian Pool takes the stress out of planning an outing—it boasts clean showers, lockers, free parking and a place to grab a bite

FunDimension
Photograph: Courtesy FunDimension

4. FunDimension

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Walk a few blocks south from where most of the artsy action is in Wynwood and you’ll find this massive warehouse-turned-indoor-arcade with not just video games, but also laser tag, bumper cars and a 7-D theater.

Why kids love it: Combo game passes allow children to play as much as they want on prepaid games 

Why parents love it: Wi-Fi, plus there’s wine, beer and Panther Coffee for sale

Tidal Cove
Photograph: Ricardo Mejia

5. Tidal Cove

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Aventura
  • price 3 of 4

No kid will ever want to visit another hotel pool after a day at Tidal Cove, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa’s splashy water park. The sprawling attraction features a lazy river, 4,000-square foot kids’ pool, a splash pad for the little ones, two eateries and plenty of lifeguards on duty so that parents can’t also enjoy themselves.

Why kids love it: Adventurous tykes get seven waterslides and a Flow Rider to safely test their surfing and boogie-boarding skills.

Why adults love it: The bar at the breezy Surf House restaurant rivals the best cocktail spots in South Beach. Get yourself a fancy margarita and kick back while you watch the kids slide all afternoon.

Zoological Wildlife Foundation
Photograph: Courtesy Zoological Wildlife Foundation

6. Zoological Wildlife Foundation

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Redlands
  • price 3 of 4

The animals at this private facility have been rescued from large zoos or donated, including the adorable camel guests can feed carrots to and the small capuchin monkeys, Amaya and Ahmed, which love to pose for photos. 

Why kids love it: This is the only zoo in Miami that allows children to hold primates and interact with other wildlife—though it comes at a hefty surcharge

Why parents love it: Visits are guided and led by skilled staff member, so children learn as they explore

Miami Theater Center
Photograph: Unsplash/Erik Witsoe

7. Miami Theater Center

  • Movie theaters
  • Miami Shores

A hub for theater kids of all sizes, this charming theater in Miami Shores regularly hosts kid-friendly performances, a drama camp and workshops for local schools and organizations.

Why kids love it: Shows are geared to kids of all ages, so you little Hamilton superfan can get started early.

Why parents love it: The staff is awesome and will turn your kid into a little star.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

  • Things to do
  • Key Biscayne

Occupying the southern tip of Key Biscayne, this park’s wide beaches regularly make the national top 10 lists. But this is more than just a place to catch some rays: there’s history, wildlife and plenty of activities too. Covered pavilions are available for picnics, and the Lighthouse Café offers good food.

Why kids love it: Kids will love climbing to the top of the 65-foot-tall Cape Florida Lighthouse, exploring native wildlife and experiencing outdoor activities like kayaking and cycling

Why parents love it: The beach at Bill Baggs is a relaxed alternative to Miami Beach with easy parking, lots of room on the sand for lying out and relatively calm waters for little swimmers

Wynwood Walls
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Phillip Pessar

9. Wynwood Walls

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Wynwood

This outdoor museum boasts more than a dozen murals by some of the world’s most acclaimed artists. Whether it’s for a photo op or to teach your kids about art, a stop at the Wynwood Walls is essential for families.

Why kids love it: There’s lots of green space to run around

Why parents love it: The place is surrounded by restaurants, making its location ideal for an easy snack break or cocktail-fueled recess.

Matheson Hammock Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/petebernardo

10. Matheson Hammock Park

  • Things to do
  • Miami

This huge park down south has marina for boaters, green space for picnicking, bike trails for cyclists of all skill levels and a small beach for sunbathing. 

Why kids love it: The shallow atoll provides a fun, safe place to splash around

Why parents love it: It feels like a trip to Miami Beach without a trek over the causeway, and there’s plenty of parking

Tigertail Lake Recreation Center
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Tigertail Lake Recreation Center

Just a short drive from Miami this lakefront adventure spot is a bit of a hidden gem. The facility features watersport rentals, SCUBA, sailing, and lifeguarding courses.

Why kids love it: There’s an inflatable “Aquaglide” water obstacle course and kayak or paddleboard rentals if you’re feeling aquatic. A 40-foot high multiple tower ropes course will have you channeling your American Ninja Warrior side.

Why parents love it: A one-stop destination that's guaranteed to tire them out.

Miami Children’s Theater
Photograph: Alys Tomlinson

12. Miami Children’s Theater

  • Things to do
  • Kendall
  • price 1 of 4

If your kid is dreaming of life on the Great White Way, the Miami Children’s Theater will introduce them to life in show business. Performances here are produced, acted and choreographed by children. The audience is also underage, but watch out for the occasional PG rating. 

Why kids love it: Budding actors can relate to the pint-size talents on stage

Why parents love it: If fostering a love of acting is important to you, this place has you covered

Oleta River State Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Visit Florida

13. Oleta River State Park

  • Things to do
  • Eastern Shores / Oleta
  • price 1 of 4

Florida’s largest urban park offers water sports and land-based activities. Kayak through mangroves, camp overnight or spend the day hanging out at one of the many pavilions on the premises.    

Why kids love it: Bicycle trails offer a fun and safe way for beginners to learn to ride

Why parents love it: Full moon kayak tours are a big hit with parents and older children

Kings Dining & Entertainment
Photograph: Courtesy Kings Dining & Entertainment

14. Kings Dining & Entertainment

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Doral
  • price 2 of 4

This spot is so much more than just a bowling alley (although their lanes are quite impressive) this is also a full-service restaurant (the buffalo chicken wontons are next level) with a full bar and a small arcade.

Why kids love it: They can safely bop from activity to activity, and there are billiards and board games to pass the time as well. 

Why parents love it: The plethora of flat-screen TVs also guarantees this a comfortable spot to watch a game while the “weekday warrior” promotion nets you unlimited bowling and shoe rental for $18 Monday through Thursday from 5-8pm.

Skatebird
Photograph: Unsplash/Shawn Henry

15. Skatebird

This multifaceted venue is a 32,000-square-foot skate park with an outdoor street-style plaza for traditional tricks and a covered pump track ideal for when it rains but you still want to practice on wheels.

Why kids love it: While the space is perfect for professional skateboarders and rollerbladers, it also accommodates beginners and even young kickboard scooter riders. The park holds regular skate camps and classes and offers memberships for frequent riders.

Why parents love it: Located in El Portal, a few blocks north of the 79th Street Causeway and just west of Biscayne Boulevard, there are small retail shops that line the pump track including a barbershop, tattoo parlor, streetwear fashion and galleries.

Zoo Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Zoo Miami/Ron Magill

16. Zoo Miami

  • Things to do
  • Miami
  • price 2 of 4

No kid will turn down a visit to Zoo Miami. The animals here are a draw—lions, zebras, giraffes and elephants, to name a few—and so are the splash zones and activity areas. Bring an extra change of clothes for the kiddos and spend the rest of the day peddling around on a Safari Cycle, a covered bicycle large enough for a family of four.

Why kids love it: Besides visiting with the animals, water-loving children enjoy the opportunity to splash around at the zoo’s waterplay areas—they’ll keep cool at the Fiesta Fountain and have a blast getting soaked as they stand underneath overflowing buckets of water

Why parents love it: No need to pack snacks when you visit: Zoo Miami has multiple cafes, vending machines and restaurants positioned strategically throughout the grounds

Miami Seaquarium
Photograph: Shutterstock

17. Miami Seaquarium

  • Things to do
  • Cultural centers

Rather than letting your kids run through the sprinklers and watching them leave a muddy trail through the living room, take them to the Miami Seaquarium the next time they feel the urge to splash around. The city’s premier facility for marine life has designated splash zones at just about every one of the popular marine shows. 

Why kids love it: Little ones can watch dolphins do tricks at the top deck dolphin show, check out sea lions show their incredible athletic abilities and even feed manatees

Why parents love it: Free parking, shaded areas and a cool, beach breeze make this place a no-brainer for hot summer days

Everglades Alligator Farm
© Everglades Alligator Farm

18. Everglades Alligator Farm

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

Bear Grylls has some fierce competition in Everglades Alligator Farms’ employees, who bravely wrestle giant creatures for your entertainment. There’s also an alligator feeding show and a snake show, after which kids can hold the giant reptile atop their shoulders (photo ops welcome). The facility also offers airboat rides for a different type of adrenaline rush. 

Why kids love it: It’s completely safe, still, watching men wrestle alligators seems dangerous and exciting 

Why parents love it: Safety is the real draw for parents, looking to expose their kids to wild animals 

19. Yoint County Skate Academy

Offering lessons and classes all over Miami-Dade is this skate academy, which meets at public skate parks and can also provide individual lessons for beginners.

Why kids love it: Real-life skateboarders teach them the ropes

Why parents love it: If your kid is jonesing to be a skateboarder but you’re on the fence about trying out this tricky sport, give these instructors a call. 

 

The Poppet Project
Photograph: Unsplash/Yannis Papanastasopoulos

20. The Poppet Project

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Miami
  • price 2 of 4

It’s everything you desire in an arts and crafts room—except you don’t have to spend days picking glitter out of the carpet. Drop-in with your creative little ones, pay by the hour (prices range from $16 to $64) and kids can float from station to station with different crafty options.

Why kids love it: Painting, molding sand, creating their own invention—oh, the possibilities here.

Why parents love it: Because these kids sure as hell won’t be making slime in your living room.

Miccosukee Indian Village
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Milan Boers

21. Miccosukee Indian Village

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies

Here kids learn every aspect of the Miccosukee tribe’s fascinating history and culture, browsing authentic crafts and patchwork, sampling the tribe’s cuisine and visiting the Indian Museum, which is packed with artifacts and exhibits. 

Why kids love it: History lesson aside, this place offers airboat rides take visitors through the Everglades to see typical hammock-style Indian camps

Why parents love it: Just 30 minutes south of Downtown, the educational facility exposes kids to Native American history in a fun, engaging way 

Artechouse
Photograph: Courtesy Artechouse

22. Artechouse

  • Art
  • Digital & interactive
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

This digital art gallery is a decidedly 21st century experience. All the art here is digital and a lot of it is interactive too.

Why kids love it: It’s perfect if you find yourself wanting to go up and touch everything at the typical modern art gallery (all of us, yes, but especially kids). Here, you can (mostly) do just that. Installations move along with you. You can manipulate the work with your fingers. And there are surprises waiting to be discovered with a wave of your hand throughout the two-story space.

Why parents love it: Who doesn’t love a good excuse to ogle literal rooms filled with high-tech gadgets (dads, lookin’ at you)? Plus, its SoBe location means you can find plenty of cool spots to fuel up to or from your way there.

Flying Squirrel
Photograph: Shutterstock

23. Flying Squirrel

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • price 2 of 4

Explore 40,000-square-feet of activities with an epic main attraction: a trampoline court with interlocking trampolines. Plus, find a big arcade, two basketball slam dunk courts, a toddler-friendly playground, two trampoline dodgeball courts and plenty more.

Why kids love it: After all that jumping they can scarf down pizza, wings, desserts and more at the cafe. 

Why parents love it: Adults can have some fun too with beer, wine and massage chairs.

Haulover Skate Park
Photograph: Unsplash/Clem Onojeghuo

24. Haulover Skate Park

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Miami

South Florida is short on hills so this 7,500-square-foot hybrid skate park and pump track at Haulover Beach Park is a great spot to burn off energy and practice catching some air. Helmets are required.

Why kids love it: The track is challenging but also accessible for all ages.

Why parents love it: Safe riding and skateboarding in a no-car zone means less worry for parents. Plus, it’s right next to the super popular dog beach.

Pinecrest Gardens
Photograph: Courtesy Pinecrest Gardens

25. Pinecrest Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Pinecrest
  • price 1 of 4

Parrot Jungle Island, which occupied this site for more than 60 years, flew the coop in 2001 to a $50-million complex on Watson Island. Although the owners took their thousand-plus alligators and crocodiles, flamingos, peacocks and parrots, they left the thousands of plants and flowers that now form the basis of this municipal park.

Why kids love it: After you've strolled flower-lined trails, fed the koi and admired the wildlife on Swan Lake, your kids will appreciate the reward of cooling off at Pinecrest Gardens’ Splash 'N Play area.

Why parents love it:  Approximately one thousand times less overwhelming (and expensive) than a full-blown waterpark, this splash pad boasts plenty of sprays and misters and will only set you back $5 (included with the price of park admission). 

Fruit & Spice Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Wendy Cutler

26. Fruit & Spice Park

  • Things to do
  • Redlands

If your child shows interest in horticulture and local wildlife, take them to Fruit & Spice Park in Homestead, where they’ll find all sorts of exotic plants and trees that produce more than 500 varieties fruits, vegetables, herbs and nuts. The park’s 150-plus types of mangos are the favorite of the bunch. 

Why kids love it: Kids can try the park’s bounty of produce during one of many fruit-centric events that take place annually—like the popular Asian Cultural Festival in March

Why parents love it: The 37-acre facility offers guided tours, which are included in the price of admission and are available daily

