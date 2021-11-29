10 spots to meet for an online first date during Art Basel Miami

Art Basel Miami brings together art, design and tech lovers to celebrate the intersection of culture. The festival, which is part of Miami Art Week, highlights the best and most notable artists who are pushing the conversation forward. This event brings people from all over the world to Miami, making the destination a hot spot to meet, mingle and connect with like-minded folks. This also means Art Basel and Miami Art Week are a good time to get the apps out and start swiping, safely. That said, Time Out is here to help with a roundup of the best spots to meet your first date IRL, from low-key places to upscale establishments where your fancy Basel getup won’t look completely out of place.

Into beer? Like live music? Escape to La Tropical for a chill evening of locally crafted brews served in a lush botanical garden, featuring a steady roster of performances to give you and your date something to talk about. Located in the Wynwood, La Tropical’s laid-back environment is ideal for a date you don’t want to make “a thing.”

Modern French cuisine will certainly make the meet up a vibe, which is what this restaurant and bar certainly does. Maybe you’re feeling it with this person and want to dive deeper, making eye contact in a dimly lit dining room? If so, this is just the spot. It’s an upscale restaurant so dress accordingly.

Fresh and modern like something out of The Jetsons, the Design District restaurant is airy and perfect for something casual, especially if you decide to sip your cocktails outside in the courtyard patio. The atmosphere is cute and chic with a drink menu to match. Plus, happy hour is available Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6pm should your meet-up fall on a weekend. Definitely keep it on your list.

Photograph: Courtesy Le Jardinier/Michael Pisarri

The intimate Japanese restaurant in Wynwood is sleek, modern and certainly the kind of place to impress a potential partner. The dining room’s simplicity belies its complex menu, which is better suited for foodies and fans of raw fish. You’re definitely forced to ask some questions allowing the nuance of the space to disrupt the nerves of a first meet up.

The former mansion of Versace? That’s definitely worth getting dressed up for. You’ll want to secure a reservation at this boutique hotel that was once the home of designer Gianne Versace. This place makes an impression for sure (read: choose your date wisely). It’s great for making memories because you’ll always remember the location where you first met.

Photograph: Ken Hayden Gianni's at The Villa

Don’t forget to make a reservation! This romantic hideout is the perfect place for a casual hang but you have to plan ahead. Come as yourself and dip your feet into the pool while sipping some cocktails and enjoying a tiki vibe. It doesn’t have to be romantic if you don’t want it to be, but this place provides the option.

We love the atmosphere at the Setai, it has a rich, vibrant appeal that is very sophisticated and classy, and therefore suitable for someone special. Located in the hotel lobby, it’s also convenient in case things get kinky and nice for the night.

Okay, so you really want something different for your first date? We think this is exactly what you need. Meet up in the morning at this cute cafe, where you can grab a coffee, freshly baked bread and wine. It’s for the simple and artistic types who want to browse books and discover books while convening away from the Art Basel crowds.

Photograph: Time Out/Virginia Gil

Right in the center of the action (several Miami Art Week fairs are within walking distance), ScapeGoat serves up handcrafted cocktails in an intimate setting. Enjoy a chill environment with your date and don’t be afraid to snuggle up on them—the tight quarters here are made for closeness.

This Brickell restaurant/bar pays tribute to Miami’s oldest watering hole, and while it’s no longer a dive bar, the sentiment is very much there. Enjoy the relief that comes with going on a date in a somewhat communal environment, where you can easily interact with bartenders and other patrons if and when the conversation dies. The chicken wings are off the chain so make sure you order food while you drink the night away.