5 Miami Spa Months specials that are actually worth it

We combed all the Miami Spa Months deals and picked out only the very best—because you deserve it.

Miami Spa Months are back, which means from July 1 through August 31, treatments and therapies at the city’s most coveted spas are more accessible than ever. Aching for a little stress relief? There’s an aromatherapy massage for that. Has this gnarly summer heat triggered a skin flare-up? Perhaps a clarifying hydra facial is the answer. Or maybe you’ve just been curious to try out that trendy new cellulite treatment.

From Coral Gables up to Sunny Isles, Miami’s best spas are waiting for you to take advantage of this summer’s tempting reduced pricing. Still, starting at $109, treatments aren’t exactly cheap. We’ve combed through the offerings to pick out the very best Miami Spa Months specials (at our pre-vetted favorite Miami spas) that are actually worth it—because you deserve it.

Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Spa/George Apostolidis

The spa: Crossing the bridge to Brickell Key for the day isn’t really getting away, but when you’re surrounded by water and pampered like royalty it’s easy to make believe you’re on vacation. This massive facility offers treatments inspired by ancient Chinese, Ayurvedic, European, Balinese and Thai traditions.

The treatment: The Lemongrass Tranquil Delight ($199, 80 minutes) begins with a rejuvenating, full-body salt and oil scrub. The experience is completed with a relaxing back, neck and shoulder massage. Upgrade to Deep Tissue or Hot Stone for an additional $30. Similar 80-minute treatments here start at $300, so this is a pretty great deal. Available daily except Saturdays; Reserve in advance

Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach Lapis Spa

The spa: Martha Stewart didn’t name Lapis “The Most Beautiful Spa in America” for nothing. Embark on the spa’s signature water journey featuring whirlpools, therapy showers and steam rooms designed to transform, regenerate and relax. In addition to its popular hydrotherapy treatments, Lapis offers more traditional massages and facials.

The treatment: The soothing Fresh Start CBD Facial with Lapis Signature Manicure & Pedicure ($199, 100 minutes) is twice as long as Lapis’ regular Fresh Start CBD Facial, includes nails and goes for half the price—this is a no-brainer. You’ll leave fresh-faced, freshly polished and ready to take on the night. Available daily; Reserve in advance

Photograph: Courtesy EDITION Miami Beach

The spa: Leave it to Ian Schrager to design a spa that feels both sacred and sexy. The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION offers a wealth of opulent offerings like 24K nail and body scrubs, CBD skin treatments and customized facials with vitamin C and collagen.

The treatment: Enjoy a slightly abbreviated version of the EDITION House Massage ($159, 50 minutes) for $60 less than standard pricing ($220 for 60 minutes). This relaxing treatment utilizes CBD, menthol and arnica tension diffusing ointment and is available to reserve solo or in a couples room, based on availability. Pricing is per guest. Available daily except Saturdays; Reserve in advance

Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

The spa: From the serene English countryside comes the first Bamford Wellness Spa in the U.S. It was created by Lady Carole Bamford, known across the pond for her holistic, organic, all-natural everything business ventures.

The treatment: Save $40 on the Swedish Relaxing Massage ($159, 50 minutes) during Spa Months. Expect a head-to-toe treatment with light to medium pressure that promotes relaxation and circulation. All treatments include free beach access, valet parking and lockers. Available daily; Reserve in advance

Photograph: Kris Tamburello, courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

The spa: The Carillon is the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, so trust us when we say their lineup of offerings is impressive. Aside from the créme de la créme of anti-aging skincare treatments, The Carillon boasts one of the country’s largest thermal hydrotherapy circuits.

The treatment: Among the many customizable Spa Months specials, the Wellness Your Way Experience ($199, 50 minutes) seems to offer the most bang for your buck. Your treatment comes with a 50-minute massage plus two “Touchless Wellness” treatments of your choice (including cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage suits, infrared therapy and more). You’ll also gain access to Carillon’s Thermal Hydrotherapy experience, the cabana pool and beach services plus complimentary valet (a total value of $438+). Available daily; Reserve in advance