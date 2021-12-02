Martha Stewart didn’t call Lapis Spa “The Most Beautiful Spa in America” for nothing. Embark on Lapis’s signature “Water Journey” featuring whirlpools, therapy showers and steam rooms designed to transform, regenerate and relax. In addition to the spa’s popular hydrotherapy treatments, Lapis offers traditional massages and facials. After a well-deserved day of pampering, plan to spend the rest of the day relaxing at the hotel, as all spa guests have access to the gym and (all 10!) of the Fontainebleau’s pools.
There are a number of perks that come with living in a city that sometimes feels like a resort. Our favorite? The amazing selection of world-class spas, both tucked away in Miami’s best hotels and sprinkled throughout various neighborhoods, such as South Beach. Whether you’re looking to relieve your tired soles after a long night of dancing at a Miami bar, rest your actual soul with a tension-releasing massage or bring out that amazing facial glow because, well, we all deserve it, here are some of the best spas in Miami to get you relaxed, rejuvenated and wrapped up in luxury.