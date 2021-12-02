Miami
The Miami Beach EDITION spa
Photograph: Courtesy the Miami Beach EDITION spa

The 12 best spas in Miami to recharge and unwind

Give in to full relaxation at these Miami spas, offering wellness treatments to get you looking and feeling refreshed.

Written by
Falyn Wood
&
Ashley Brozic
Contributor
Time Out Miami editors
There are a number of perks that come with living in a city that sometimes feels like a resort. Our favorite? The amazing selection of world-class spas, both tucked away in Miami’s best hotels and sprinkled throughout various neighborhoods, such as South Beach. Whether you’re looking to relieve your tired soles after a long night of dancing at a Miami bar, rest your actual soul with a tension-releasing massage or bring out that amazing facial glow because, well, we all deserve it, here are some of the best spas in Miami to get you relaxed, rejuvenated and wrapped up in luxury.

Best spas in Miami

Lapis, Spa at Fontainebleau
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

1. Lapis, Spa at Fontainebleau

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Mid-Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Martha Stewart didn’t call Lapis Spa “The Most Beautiful Spa in America” for nothing. Embark on Lapis’s signature “Water Journey” featuring whirlpools, therapy showers and steam rooms designed to transform, regenerate and relax. In addition to the spa’s popular hydrotherapy treatments, Lapis offers traditional massages and facials. After a well-deserved day of pampering, plan to spend the rest of the day relaxing at the hotel, as all spa guests have access to the gym and (all 10!) of the Fontainebleau’s pools.

Tierra Santa Healing House
Photograph: Courtesy Faena Hotel Miami Beach/Nik Koenig

2. Tierra Santa Healing House

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Miami Beach

Set on the third floor of the avant-garde Faena Hotel Miami Beach, this ethereal, 22,000-square-foot sanctuary boasts one of the East Coast’s largest hammams along with shaman-developed body-healing rituals and treatments. Treat your body (and soul) to a chakra-balancing day pass, which includes intimate yoga and meditation, custom juices and treatments that target your crown (at the spa’s in-house, world-renowned Rossano Ferreti salon), frown (with high-tech facial treatments featuring the super-luxe Naturopathic and Biologique Recherche skincare lines) or heart (with your SO or even your BFF). So, dust off your favorite caftan (or simply buy one at the spa’s fashionable boutique) and become one with the “well” life.

Exhale Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Exhale Miami/Mark Humphrey

3. Exhale Miami

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

This small-but-mighty facility offers a unique blend of fitness and spa, and its location makes it the perfect place for the city dweller who’s looking to squeeze a workout or a wellness treatment in between meetings or after work. Get your butt kicked in a barre class or ease your mind with some yoga and then let one of their talented therapists rid you of all the soreness with a classic Fusion massage. Unwind further with a dip in the EPIC Hotel pool, which is open to spa guests. The bird’s-eye view of downtown Miami from several of the treatment rooms and fitness studios is a vivid reminder of the distance between you and the stressors of everyday life.

âme Wellness & Spa Collective
Photograph: Courtesy âme Wellness & Spa Collective

4. âme Wellness & Spa Collective

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Aventura

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort’s sprawling, three-story wellness facility offers a wide range of treatments, from traditional massages and facials to new-wave ones using ingredients like CBD and techniques like holistic lymphatic drainage. Turnberry seamlessly blends traditional methods with oriental medicine and holistic wellness. Plus, there’s a full-service salon on the bottom floor, where you can spring in for a blowout before making your way out the door.

The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION
Photograph: Courtesy the Miami Beach EDITION spa

5. The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Miami Beach

Leave it to Ian Schrager to design a spa that feels both sacred and sexy. The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION offers a wealth of opulent offerings like 24K nail and body scrubs, CBD skin treatments and customized facials using ingredients like Vitamin C and Collagen. After a long night of partying, cleanse yourself with the Detox EDITION treatment, which includes aromatherapy and an antioxidant facial, and then head to the salon to beauty prep for another fabulous Miami night.

Standard Spa
Photograph: Nathan Sayers

6. Standard Spa

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

The Standard Spa is currently undergoing a little refresh, but thankfully they haven’t left Miami’s play and pamper crowd high and dry. The signature Hamam is currently closed (they’re keeping mum on a reopening date) but a vast amount of their signature massages, facials and even specialty treatments (astrology readings, anyone?) are available to book within their private spa suites and mud lounge. A day pass for the Standard Spa pool will set you back almost as much as a massage, which includes access to everything in the hotel, so opting for a treatment is really just good business.

Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Spa/George Apostolidis

7. Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Brickell Key
  • price 3 of 4

Crossing the bridge to Brickell Key for a day at the Spa at Mandarin Oriental isn’t really getting away, but when you’re surrounded by water and pampered like royalty it’s easy to make believe you’re on vacation. This massive facility offers treatments inspired by ancient Chinese, Ayurvedic, European, Balinese and Thai traditions, so expect to find a range of options, from pressure point-targeting Thai or shiatsu massages to highly advanced skincare treatments like oxygen or caviar facials.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Photograph: Kris Tamburello, courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

8. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • North Beach
  • price 3 of 4

The Carillon is an entire resort dedicated to the pursuit of wellness, so trust when we say their lineup of offerings is impressive. Here, you’ll find the créme de la créme of anti-aging skincare treatments, from the ultrasound-powered non-surgical facelift to additional techniques like LED technology, cryotherapy and collagen energy. The Carillon also boasts one of the country’s most expansive thermal hydrotherapy circuits, a touchless wellness circuit, a holistic center for traditional Chinese medicine, and a number of problem-targeted health retreats throughout the year.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
Photograph: Christian Horan

9. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Surfside

With gorgeous 1930s terrazzo flooring, rich velvet, marble and wood finishes throughout, and views of the water from every angle, this historic and impeccably updated property is complemented by a world-class spa complete with a Turkish Bath and tea room. Though dripping with history, everything at this spa is modern, airy and effortlessly luxe. Feeling jet-lagged, or a tad hungover? The Meridian Detox begins with a grounding alkaline foot bath followed by a detoxifying body scrub. Special focus is then given to the body’s meridian points with an acupressure energy massage.

Biltmore Hotel Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Biltmore Hotel/George Contorakes

10. Biltmore Hotel Spa

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4

The Biltmore Spa is a relaxing hideaway for locals and guests seeking top-notch wellness treatments from head to toe. The spa’s manicure and pedicure services and an array of skin-care therapies are especially popular, and the signature guava massage is a delicious Floridian take on a classic Swedish massage. Plus, the spa’s eyebrow specialist, Tilza Rizzo, is one of the city’s most sought-after brow experts, so consider The Biltmore the kind of spa that merits repeat visits often.

Acqualina Spa by ESPA
Photograph: Courtesy Acqualina Resort & Spa

11. Acqualina Spa by ESPA

  • Hotels
  • Sunny Isles Beach
  • price 4 of 4

With a sparkling ocean view and two stories of treatment rooms, lounges and a terrace with a private pool, the 20,000-square-foot Aqualina Spa by ESPA is a welcome retreat in Sunny Isles. There is no shortage of offerings, from Hydrafacials to spa standards like deep tissue and hot stone massages. Acqualina offers a small, spa-themed food menu for guests, so feel free to spend the day at this holistic beauty brand-backed spa.

Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

12. Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach

From the serene English Countryside comes the first Bamford Wellness Spa in the U.S. It was created by Lady Carole Bamford, known across the pond for her holistic, organic, all-natural everything business ventures. Reward yourself with the spa’s diamond radiance treatment which taps into the healing and anti-aging powers of the world’s toughest gemstone. Or go all out with the Bamford Signature Treatment, where a number of different massage techniques are sandwiched between cleansing and relaxing foot treatments.

