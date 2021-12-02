This small-but-mighty facility offers a unique blend of fitness and spa, and its location makes it the perfect place for the city dweller who’s looking to squeeze a workout or a wellness treatment in between meetings or after work. Get your butt kicked in a barre class or ease your mind with some yoga and then let one of their talented therapists rid you of all the soreness with a classic Fusion massage. Unwind further with a dip in the EPIC Hotel pool, which is open to spa guests. The bird’s-eye view of downtown Miami from several of the treatment rooms and fitness studios is a vivid reminder of the distance between you and the stressors of everyday life.