8 easy hacks to make the most of Time Out Market Miami

Dining at Time Out Market Miami is about the easiest meal you'll enjoy in all of South Beach. From the convenient parking to the no-fuss seating (read: no reservations needed) to the multiple payment options available, which will definitely come in handy should you forget to close your tab and leave your credit card behind at the club (again), it’s all pretty effortless to say the least. Being Miami’s only editorially curated food hall also means we’re tapped in. We know the importance of a good pregame or a solid midweek deal, both of which we offer along with other offers and perks. We’re laying it all below: eight easy hacks to make the most of Time Out Market Miami.

Download our app

Do you need another app on your phone? Probably not. But could you use an app that lets you browse menus and place your order without leaving your seat? Always. Download the Time Out Market Miami app (for Apple and Android) and order and pay for your meal from your phone.

Get cheap parking

Street parking in South Beach is off-the-charts expensive and impossible to come by. Garages are another mess that tend to charge flat rates even if you're just popping in for a few minutes. Guests of Time Out Market can avoid all the hassle when they park in our upstairs garage: parking is just $3/hour for up to two hours with the validation code at the bottom of your receipt.

Use our Wi-Fi

Tired of working from your neighborhood coffee shop? Bring your mobile office to Time Out Market where you'll enjoy free internet when you sign into the “Timeoutmarket-guest” network. Plus, the food and coffee are way better here.

Enjoy the sunshine

Patio weather isn't for a while in Miami (locals know to wait until winter to brave the elements). Once you're ready, there's outdoor seating available on a first-come, first-served basis and pets are welcome to join you as well. We've even got water bowls handy for your furry BFFs.

Let us handle the clean-up

Most fast-casual places make you discard of your plates and silverware. But not at the Market. Through with your meal? Made a mess? Don’t sweat it. Our bussing team will take care of it all.

Come hang with us

From live music to cool DJs and biweekly drag bingo, there's more to Time Out Market Miami than great food. Check out our website to see what’s happening at the Market and get involved.

Save with Apple Pay

We've all been there—you place your order and reach for your wallet only to realize it's not there or the credit card you were intending to use is gone. Fortunately, Time Out Market accepts Apple Pay and we’ll take 20 percent off your bill when you use it on Tuesdays.

Double up on happy hour

We know the importance of a good happy hour, especially in South Beach where cocktails prices are north of $20 these days. That said, Time Out Market Miami offers happy hour daily, from 4pm to 7pm, and twice on Fridays and Saturdays, when we bring it back from 9pm to 11pm. Who's up to pregame?