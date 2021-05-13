The best South Beach clubs worth staying out ’til late

If you haven’t put on your heels and danced all night at one of these South Beach clubs, were you even in Miami?

May 2021: As South Beach continues to evolve, so does its club scene. Now, in addition to the decadence and glam South Beach is known for, locals and visitors can experience more laidback, hybrid spots where you’ll find bottle service and chill down-tempo sounds, for instance. Lockdown nearly obliterated nightlife South Beach, but these spots rolled with the tough time and emerged on the other side. You’ll find a shorter list, but watch this space as we update with reopenings and new places to party.

The wonderful South Beach clubs still hold a very special place in Miami’s heart. These babies have given South Beach its world-famous reputation as a tropical party paradise. That reputation still stands today—and for good reason. South Beach is still one of the most fun (and hedonistic) neighborhoods to go out in. Sure, it’s matured. You can find some of the best restaurants in Miami hiding in South Beach as well as a few of the best museums in Miami. Oh, but when the sun sets, South Beach gets up to its old ways again. And if you’re in the mood to dance, here’s where you should go.

