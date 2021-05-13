The best South Beach clubs worth staying out ’til late
If you haven’t put on your heels and danced all night at one of these South Beach clubs, were you even in Miami?
May 2021: As South Beach continues to evolve, so does its club scene. Now, in addition to the decadence and glam South Beach is known for, locals and visitors can experience more laidback, hybrid spots where you’ll find bottle service and chill down-tempo sounds, for instance. Lockdown nearly obliterated nightlife South Beach, but these spots rolled with the tough time and emerged on the other side. You’ll find a shorter list, but watch this space as we update with reopenings and new places to party.
The wonderful South Beach clubs still hold a very special place in Miami’s heart. These babies have given South Beach its world-famous reputation as a tropical party paradise. That reputation still stands today—and for good reason. South Beach is still one of the most fun (and hedonistic) neighborhoods to go out in. Sure, it’s matured. You can find some of the best restaurants in Miami hiding in South Beach as well as a few of the best museums in Miami. Oh, but when the sun sets, South Beach gets up to its old ways again. And if you’re in the mood to dance, here’s where you should go.
RECOMMENDED: See the full coverage of Miami nightlife
Best South Beach clubs
1. Do Not Sit On The Furniture
This cozy “boutique nightclub” owned by electronic DJ Behrouz hides in plain sight. Because of that, this place tends to put the music first and is a reliable choice for club veterans looking to dance without being shoved by bottle service servers and elbowed by drunk bros. Another big draw? It’s small enough to meet everyone inside on any given night is a breath of fresh air in Miami’s megaclub landscape.
2. Twist
The iconic gay club with over a quarter-century of experience that just won’t quit. South Beach nightlife started with the LGBTQ community so it’s fitting this indulgent two-story disco remains one of the most popular clubs in South Beach. It’s hot and sweaty and so fun. And, if nothing else, the shirtless-ness of Twist will motivate you to start that diet.
3. LIV
While technically not within the geographical confines of South Beach, it’s close enough to count. These days, the legendary LIV continues to be packed with as many celebrities as average Joes. You might spend some serious cash but you also might trip and fall onto a Kardashian. No club—anywhere—books bigger names on a weekly basis than LIV. It would not be odd to see Travis Scott, David Guetta and Kanye West all onstage on a Sunday night. A night here is the closest thing you’ll ever find to partying inside an actual music video.
4. Nikki Beach
Step one, take a club. Step two, put it on the beach. And that’s the simple yet efficient recipe for Nikki Beach. This place is the undisputed champ of day parties, with a crowd that prefers dancing in the sun at 2pm over a dark club at 2am. Speaking of day drinking: Ever wondered what would happen if brunch and a nightclub had a baby? Stop by Nikki Beach’s bumpin’ Sunday brunch and brace for costumed models and spraying champagne alongside pancakes and eggs.
5. Mango’s Tropical Café
Oh, what fun! Mango’s promotes the side of Miami you see in movies—mojitos, salsa and half-naked dancers. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Lean into the kitsch at Ocean Drive’s most famous nightlife spot, keeping the torch of Latin music alive for more than 20 years. Decorated with tropical murals, the bar opens on to the street, making it feel like a party the moment you step in.
Looking for more music?
The best clubs in Miami for the ultimate night out
Keep the party going on the mainland