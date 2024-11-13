Sure, Miami has the Cuban coffee counter down to an art form. But take a stroll through most neighborhoods and you’ll realize the city has an Italian food scene that just might rival Modena. (Seriously, Modena’s most famous chef just opened a place in Miami, and it’s halfway down this list.)

From hidden trattorias with recipes straight from the old country to sleek spots serving pasta made in-house, Miami’s Italian restaurants are the kind of places where you might want to linger over a negroni or two. Picture charred-crust pizzas worthy of Naples, noodles topped with seafood caught that morning and, of course, only the creamiest, freshest burrata.

If you’re craving Italian, trust me, you’re in exactly the right city. Here’s where to find the best Italian restaurants in Miami, spots where chefs make magic from tomatoes, garlic and a healthy dose of la dolce vita.

