Rustic, dark, cozy—Michael Pirolo’s Macchialina is a laid-back, family-style trattoria serving homey Italian food. It’s in the heart of touristy South Beach but regularly packs in the locals—even the body-conscious ones. I’d even argue Pirolo’s handmade pasta and fresh seasonal specials are downright transcendental. First time at the restaurant? The ultra-creamy wild mushroom polenta and the cavatelli with baby meatballs are required for initiation.
Time Out tip: The four-course, family style tasting menu is a downright steal for $70, even if you’re adding the $55 wine pairing.