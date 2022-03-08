A massive new food hall is opening in Doral this week

The food hall craze charges on, with the latest multi-restaurant concept slated to open this week in a brand new Doral development.



Shoma Group—a leading South Florida real estate group with dozens of residential, retail and commercial projects under its belt—is behind Shoma Bazaar, the sprawling indoor/outdoor venue that spans 13,000 square feet (roughly the size of two-and-a-half basketball courts, for reference).



Among its restaurants and Biergarten, the food hall comprises a 30-seat bar with an adjacent cocktail bar area, which touts a beverage program by award-winning mixologists Bar Lab (Broken Shaker, Margot Natural Wine Bar). This might be Shoma Bazaar’s biggest draw as Doral is sorely lacking in the cocktail bar department.

Photograph: Courtesy Shoma Bazaar





There are 15 food different food concepts inside Shoma Bazaar, including outposts of popular Miami restaurants and second locations of other food hall favorites. Folks will find Ash Pizza, a spinoff of Brickell’s Stanzione that’s also at the Citadel; Trattoria Dal Plin Italian Eatery, which originated at MIA Market in the Design District; local Asian chains Pubbely Sushi and InRamen; Poke MIA; BFF Burgers, Franks Fries; The Bakery/Café, featuring Juice & Java, Sweet Manifesto and Tintto By Tributto; and a street food area with bites from Little Havana’s Doce Provisions and Shahs of Kabob.



Shoma Bazaar is located at 9420 NW 41st Street, and you absolutely can’t miss it: flanking the entrance are two sculptures of a dog and a woman, inspired by co-owner Stephanie Shojaee and her dog and designed by plastic surgeon-turned-artist Dr. Simon Ourian.