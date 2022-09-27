A stunning new glamping site is opening in Miami this fall

There are a lot of great things about fall in Miami, including the beaches, which we’re still making use of this time of year. But spending autumn in the south leaves a lot to be desired if you’re into seasonal outdoor activities, though not for long.

This October, LULU Glamping brings the cooler weather tradition to South Florida with Miami-Dade’s first-ever bougie camping experience in Homestead. Supposedly set to sharing space with Schnebly Redland’s Winery & Brewery*, the sprawling new facility brings resort-style amenities and accommodations to the otherwise rugged grounds.

Organizers, who are gearing up to open ahead of Miami’s busy tourist season, promise a slew of entertainment opportunities for guests. There will be biking, horseback riding and trekking, plus the Everglades and the Florida Keys are conveniently located just a short drive away. There will also be a large outdoor cinema with comfy seating and a fireplace zone, where campers can gather around on chilly nights and whip up some s’mores. Food and drinks will be made available thanks to LULU’s auspicious neighbors.

Photograph: Courtesy LULU Glamping

The planned glamping accommodations include 13 domed houses, each equipped with a toilet, a shower, a kitchen, a terrace, a private grill area, and—the best part—air conditioning. A larger dome will serve as the campground’s common area, which folks can use for events or gatherings as they get to know their fellow campers. The average price per night will be about $310 and booking will be made available via most major sites, including Kayak, VRBO and Booking.com.

As it turns out, the people behind LULU Glamping are the same group that brought us Hot Tub Movie—an exciting proposition that never quite took off in Miami. Let’s hope glamping fares better because we can all use more time outdoors, in air-conditioning of course.

*Editor's note: This post has been updated with pricing and booking information, as well as conflicting information received from LULU Glamping organizers. According to Schnebly Redland’s Winery & Brewery owner Peter Schnebly, no agreement has been reached with LULU Glamping for an October opening. We'll update this story as it develops.