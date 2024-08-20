When the Michelin Guide arrived in Miami in 2022, it served as the strongest validation yet of the strides this city's restaurants have made in recent years. Today, 14 Miami restaurants currently hold Michelin stars, and though there are many, many more restaurants deserving of recognition, these spots truly do stand out. So it's no surprise that during Miami Spice, our annual restaurant months, lots of people want to know: Which Michelin-starred restaurants, if any, are participating?

That's why we've put together this handy cheat sheet, which breaks down all the Michelin-starred restaurants offering Miami Spice deals right now, and what they're serving up on special through September. There are lots more Miami Spice menus and deals to explore beyond the Michelin-starred ones (check out our full guide to Miami Spice for more). And be sure to make those reservations before they're all booked up!

Michelin-starred restaurants doing Miami Spice deals

Photograph: Antonella Re Truffle chicken at Ariete

Ariete (One Star)

What? The $60 Miami Spice dinner menu at chef Michael Beltran's Coconut Grove gem Ariete includes starter options like venison tartare with black garlic and local fish crudo with lychee and toasted chili. For mains, we're opting for the Duck Wellington (duck confit, butterscotch calabaza, orange-thyme jus), though you can also choose from Scottish sea trout in a black garlic jerk jus or chicken in a homestead avocado soubise. The star dessert is a mini flan with candy cap mushroom, sambuca crema and a coffee crumble, or go for the lighter seasonal sorbet with a violet crumble.

When? Sunday through Thursday

Photograph: Courtesy Cote Miami Butcher's Feat at Cote Miami

Cote Miami (One Star)

What? With one Michelin star under its belt and a lengthy waitlist for dinner reservations, Cote graciously offers its elevated Korean barbecue in the form of a $35 Miami Spice lunch menu. Start with something you might not normally order, like the Black Truffle Shrimp Salad, or their Waldorf made with radicchio, Asian pear and a honey doenjang dressing. From the entrees, we’re beelining to the Limited Edition Fried Chicken, which is brined overnight and includes both white and dark meat with pickled daikon, sweet and tangy sauce. (Though if you’re feeling extra indulgent, opt for the Butcher’s Lunch beef assortment for $25 more.) For dessert, it’s their famed vanilla soft serve with soy sauce caramel—because why mess with perfection?

When? Daily

Photograph: Nicole Franzen

Le Jardinier Miami (One Star)

What? This chic French eatery in the Design District is offering a $35 lunch menu and a $60 dinner menu during Miami Spice. For a bougie power lunch, choose items like the burrata heirloom tomato salad starter and pan-seared salmon entree, and finish with a slice of mango passion fruit layered cake. At dinner, get fancy on a budget with options including salmon tartare to start, a decadent suckling pig porchetta entree and the chocolate salted caramel tart for dessert.

When? Daily

Photograph: Courtesy Los Felix/William Hereford

Los Félix (One Star)

What? Coconut Grove's hip and petite Mexican restaurant with a focus on sustainability is offering brunch for $35 and dinner for $60 during Miami Spice. At brunch, feast on delights like local crudo in a lightly sweet and tangy guanabana sauce, chilaquiles with heritage corn totopos and whipped sour cream, black bean casserole with housemade bacon, and a coconut Key lime granita for dessert, among others. The dinner menu is more substantial, with dishes like al pastor tacos, smoked king trumpet mushrooms and pork cheek carnitas.

When? Brunch Saturday and Sunday, dinner Tuesday through Sunday

Photograph: Courtesy Stubborn Seed/Grove Bay Hospitality

Stubborn Seed (One Star)

What? Chef Jeremy Ford keeps things relatively simple but bright and flavorful at his South of Fifth staple with a $60 dinner menu for Miami Spice. Choose one of two options for each course: A zesty little gems salad or potato gnocchi with confit duck to start; potato-crusted Atlantic swordfish or crispy heritage pork belly for mains, and summer mango sago or mamey basque cheesecake (OK, we're drooling) to finish.

When? Sunday through Thursday