Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Delilah Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Delilah Miami

All the Miami Spice menus and deals we’re most excited about this year

Miami Spice 2024 is here, and we've scanned menus from over 200 restaurants to present you with only the very best deals.

Photograph: Courtesy Delilah Miami

Falyn Wood
Written by Falyn Wood
Editor, Time Out Miami
Advertising

Miami Spice is fast approaching, giving us at least one good reason to brave the sweltering journey from our front door to our vehicle and explore the city in the summertime. During Miami’s annual restaurant months (August 1 through September 30), we look forward to two things: an absence of tourists and an abundance of discounted meals from some of our favorite spots around town—plus an excuse to check out all the places we’ve been meaning to try.

With 215 participating restaurants (and counting) to choose from this year, you might only be able to make it to a small fraction of them before tapping out. But we’ve combed through all the latest offerings and, considering the impressive showing of Michelin-starred and James Beard-awarded names, you’ll want to make a priority list and start booking pronto. Wondering where to book your Miami Spice reservations before they sell out? Peruse our picks for the most exciting Miami Spice 2024 menus below, listed alphabetically.

RECOMMENDED: 18 Miami Spice lunch deals you need to try
RECOMMENDED: Miami Spice 2024 Guide

The best Miami Spice 2024 menus

1. Aba - Bal Harbour

  • Eating
Aba - Bal Harbour
Aba - Bal Harbour
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

What? The original Aba hails from Chicago’s trendy Fulton Market neighborhood, where crowds flock to the dreamy rooftop terrace to indulge in a variety of herbaceous cocktails, sustainable wines and small plates like short rib hummus, whipped feta and black garlic shrimp scampi. Find a similar menu at the Miami location inside the ritzy Bal Harbour Shops. During Miami Spice, you can choose from brunch and lunch ($35) and dinner ($60). During the day, we're opting for items like smoky garlic hummus, the Greek Village salad or short rib shakshuka. At dinner, your first course includes one selection each of hot and cold plates, followed by entrees like kebabs and shawarma prime skirt steak frites (+$10).

At brunch, you can choose from three different cocktails (including a zero-proof option) as your dessert. During dinner, we're going for the chocolate orange cremeux with pistachio, ginger and fennel cookie crust.

When? Brunch Saturday and Sunday, lunch Monday through Friday and dinner daily.

2. 27 Restaurant and Bar

  • Contemporary American
  • Miami Beach
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
27 Restaurant and Bar
27 Restaurant and Bar
Photograph: Courtesy 27 Restaurant & Bar at Freehand Miami/Justin Namon

What? The acclaimed restaurant at The Freehand Miami presents a $60 dinner menu for Miami Spice 2024. Appetizer highlights include an aji amarillo-soaked Daily Catch Ceviche and the Griot & Pikliz, a longtime fixture made with Haitian pork shoulder, spicy slaw and green plantains.

Among the four options for mains, we’re eying the Lasagna (27 layers, jamaican oxtail, mornay) and the Smoked Baby Back Ribs (house-cut french fries, cole slaw).

For dessert, opt for the Smores Mousse, made with roasted homemade fluff and hazelnut brown butter cookie.

When? Tuesday through Thursday

Order online
Advertising

3. Blue Collar

  • American
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Blue Collar
Blue Collar
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

What? This comforting neighborhood staple in MiMo is offering deals for lunch and brunch ($35) and dinner ($45) throughout Miami Spice, and it's a pretty amazing deal no matter which route you take: Pick any app, entree and dessert from their regular menus. This is an ideal time to check out the restaurant's new, expanded space (across the street from the original location), and they've got a full bar now, too.

When? Lunch Monday through Friday; brunch Saturday and Sunday, and dinner daily

Order online

4. Brasserie Laurel

  • Brasseries
  • Park West
  • price 4 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Brasserie Laurel
Brasserie Laurel
Photograph: Courtesy Brasserie Laurel

What? Chef Michael Beltran’s Michelin-recommended French restaurant in Downtown offers a friendlier-priced Spice dinner menu ($60) with items like sea bream crudo and frog legs for appetizers; grilled pork collar and Parisian gnocchi for entrees, and a wine poached pear with caramelized white chocolate and creme anglaise.

When? Daily

Buy ticket
Advertising

5. Bunbury

  • Argentinian
  • Omni
Bunbury
Bunbury
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Kelsey Knight

What? No wine snobs here! Bunbury is as laid-back as it comes for a tapas and wine bar in Miami, featuring ample indoor and outdoor seating and plenty of spots to hang out and sip a glass of your favorite red. In keeping with the Argentinean menu, the Spice offerings ($30 brunch and lunch, $45 dinner) include items like spinach buñuelos, a selection of empanadas, classic choripan on ciabatta bread, chicken milanese, and grilled flap prime steak served with truffle-mashed potatoes, mixed greens and chimichurri, among others.

For dessert, we're going for the flan mixto, an Argentinian homemade flan with dulce de leche and whipped cream that's available with all three menus.

When? Brunch Saturday and Sunday, lunch Tuesday through Friday and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

6. Cote Miami

  • Korean
  • Design District
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Cote Miami
Cote Miami
Photograph: Courtesy COTE Miami/Gary He

What? With one Michelin star under its belt and a lengthy waitlist for dinner reservations, Cote graciously offers its elevated Korean barbecue in the form of a $35 Miami Spice lunch menu. Start with something you might not normally order, like the Black Truffle Shrimp Salad, or their Waldorf made with radicchio, Asian pear and a honey doenjang dressing.

From the entrees, we’re beelining to the Limited Edition Fried Chicken, which is brined overnight and includes both white and dark meat with pickled daikon, sweet and tangy sauce. (Though if you’re feeling extra indulgent, opt for the Butcher’s Lunch beef assortment for $25 more.)

For dessert, it’s their famed vanilla soft serve with soy sauce caramel—because why mess with perfection?

When? Daily

Buy ticket
Advertising

7. Delilah

  • Brickell
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Delilah
Delilah
Photograph: Courtesy Delilah Miami

What? The hospitality company that owns Delilah, a Miami newcomer called h.wood Group, honed Delilah in Los Angeles before cloning it in Vegas, and the menu in Miami is similar to its sister restaurants. For its first-ever Spice offerings, partake in a $60 dinner menu featuring many of the classic dishes, like Chicken Tenders (spicy BBQ, buttermilk ranch, Zab's hot honey), Wagyu Carpaccio (black truffle, pickled onions, crispy shallot, lemon aioli, sorrel), Macaroni Gratinée (Mimolette cheese fondue, black truffle bechamel; add $20) and The Burger (potato bun, special sauce, American cheese, the fix'ns). And yes, you can order their famed Kendall's Slutty Brownie for dessert (or opt for Key Lime pie or sorbet).

When? Tuesday though Friday and Sunday

 

8. Doya

  • Greek
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Doya
Doya
Photograph: Courtesy Doya

What? This Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient has already been recognized for its exceptional value. During Miami Spice, take advantage of even greater savings at the lively Wynwood Mediterranean outpost with its $35 lunch menu. Score favorites like Muhammara (roasted red peppers, pomegranate, walnuts, garlic, breadcumbs), Haydari (garlic yoghurt, burnt butter, mint), Kofte (grilled turkish meatballs), Wood Fired Chicken Thigh and more. For dessert, choose from the Fig & Walnuts or homemade pistachio baklava.

When? Daily

Book online
Advertising

9. Eating House

  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Eating House
Eating House
Photograph: Courtesy Eating House

What? Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's famed Coral Gables hotspot, Eating House returns for another Miami Spice at its new home in Giralda Plaza. Available for dinner ($60), Eating House’s Spice menu features signature specialties like the Kung Pao Cauliflower (herb salad, cucumber radish, sesame, peanuts) and the Pasta Carbonara (black truffle, egg yolk, breadcrumbs, heritage bacon). For an additional $45, partake in a curated wine pairing with your meal.

When? Tuesday through Sunday

Book online

10. Elastika

  • Contemporary American
  • Design District
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Elastika
Elastika
Photograph: Todd Coleman, courtesy of Woodhouse

What? It feels special, indulding in a meal this good, in a space this pretty. While few of us are as fashionable as the people strolling the Design District, we can at least eat like them at Elastika. For Miami Spice, chef Joe Anthony offers lunch ($35) and dinner ($60), with dishes including tomato gazpacho (pickled tomatillo, avocado, fennel pollen focaccia), local lettuces (shaved jicama, broccoli rabe, toasted cashew vinaigrette), housemade macaroni (spring fricassee, local mushrooms, pine nut froth), roasted ora king salmon (forbidden black rice, local red cabbage, citrus-pine nut vinaigrette) and herb-roasted Green Circle chicken (baby gem lettuce, marinated tomato, goat cheese ranch).

For desset, choose from the tropical sundae with mango-passion fruit ice cream, spiced ganache, date and dark chocolate sauce, or a seasonal selection of cookies and ice cream.

When? Monday through Saturday

Book online
Advertising

11. Fiola Miami

  • Italian
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Fiola Miami
Fiola Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Fiola Miami

What? It’s worth a trip to the southern edge of Coral Gables for this upscale, Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant. For $35, the brunch and lunch menus feature lighter fare like pear gazpacho and cobia ceviche for apps; a pan-roasted branzino and lumachine cacio e pepe for mains; and basque cheesecake and budino di cioccolato for dessert.

For dinner ($60), indulge with appetizers like the ora king salmon crudo and basil caesar salad with ricotta salata. From the entrees, we’re opting for heartier options like the braised Wagyu beef cheeks or the wood oven-roasted Duroc pork chop. For dessert, choose from the chocolate pudding or the raspberry panna cotta.

When? Lunch Tuesday through Friday, dinner daily

Book online

12. Joe's Stone Crab

  • South of Fifth
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Joe's Stone Crab
Joe's Stone Crab
Photograph: Joe’s Stone Crab/Gustavo Lopez. All Rights Reserved.

What? Available for lunch ($35) and dinner ($45 or $60), South Beach’s famed Joe’s gifts its loyal fans what they crave: discounted stone crabs, plus all the delicious fixins’. The more limited lunch menu features items like stone crab bisque, a small chopped salad and entrees like Joe’s burger with a choice of sides, plus Key Lime pie, mixed berries or creme brulee for dessert.

The $45 dinner menu is similar to lunch, with additions like cod and ahi tuna entrees. To get your hands on some claws, opt for the $60 dinner menu. The Taste of Joe’s Select entree includes Joe’s fried quarter chicken and three select stone crab claws.

When? Lunch Friday through Sunday and dinner Wednesday through Sunday.

Advertising

13. Kaori

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Kaori
Kaori
Photograph: Courtesy Kaori/Sofia Barroso

What? This understated, eclectic Asian spot in Brickell opens its doors for Miami Spice with a $60 dinner menu. Explore dishes like Japanese milk bread, wagyu and foie gras gyozas, spicy udon noodles and robata grilled local fish. Dessert options are an ube flan with white chocolate ganache or the caramel namelaka made with guanaja sablée, chocolate crumble, caramel tuile, cocoa nibs and salted caramel.

When? Monday through Sunday

Online booking

14. Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

  • Seafood
  • Omni
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar
Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Klaw Restaurant

What? This beautiful steakhouse located inside the historic Miami Women’s Club building in Edgewater was recently ranked among the best steak restaurants in the world. If you want to find out what all the fuss is about (or remind yourself, if you've already had the pleasure), Miami Spice is a great time to try out dishes like East Coast oysters with martini brine, beef tartare toast, Chilean sea bass with salsa verde and coal-roasted onions or the prime ribeye with a choice of peppercorn or truffle sauce, among others. The $60 dinner menu includes a choice of three desserts, though we think the yuzu pie with passionfruit coolie and raspberry sounds like a refreshing and fun twist on a classic.

When? Sunday through Thursday

Book online
Advertising

15. Le Jardinier

  • French
  • Design District
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Le Jardinier
Le Jardinier
Photograph: Courtesy Le Jardinier/Michael Pisarri

What? Chef Alain Verzeroli's menu utilizes the highest quality vegetables, seasonal ingredients and fresh herbs in an ultra-modern space. For the Miami Spice lunch ($35), choose from melon gazpacho or burrata heirloom tomato salad for your app. From the mains, enjoy pan-seared salmon, squid ink linguine or roasted chicken with cilantro yogurt marinade and pearled cous cous salad. Dessert is a mango passionfruit layered cake.

The dinner menu ($60) ups the ante with more substantial dishes like suckling pig porchetta and pappardelle in a zucchini pesto and pacifico striped bass with white bean puree. Dinner ends with a chocolate salted caramel tart.

When? Lunch Tuesday through Friday and dinner Tuesday through Thursday

Book online

16. LPM Restaurant & Bar

  • French
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
LPM Restaurant & Bar
LPM Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy LPM Restaurant & Bar, Miami

What? A favorite of industry pros and discerning foodies, this French-Mediterranean staple in Brickell keeps it simple and elegant this Miami Spice with a $60 dinner menu featuring standout dishes like calamars frits with paprika and green chilli and sweet corn salad with pomegranate and herbs for apps.

As for entrees, go for the salt-baked striped sea bass with artichokes and tomatoes or the homemade rigatoni with cream and mushrooms. Top your fancy French meal off with vanilla cheesecake with berry compote, French toast with spiced ice cream or a selection of sorbets.

When? Sunday through Thursday

Book online
Advertising

17. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

  • Contemporary American
  • Design District
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
Photograph: Courtesy Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

What? Chef Michael Schwartz’s Design District mainstay never fails, especially during Miami Spice. This year, they’re offering a $45 dinner menu featuring a lineup of fresh seasonal dishes. Options are kept short and sweet: watermelon salad, steamed mussels, pork milanese and grilled yellowfin tuna round out the apps and mains. For a sweet, try the sweet corn cheesecake with caramel, corn crema and candied corn or the pavlova with mango cream and a tropical fruit salsa.

When? Daily

Book online

18. RedFarm

  • Chinese
  • Coconut Grove
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
RedFarm
RedFarm
Photograph: Richard Alvarez

What? This highly rated NYC import serves up rich and comforting Chinese food in the heart of the Grove. During Miami Spice, enjoy an abbreviated dinner menu ($60) of its highly craveable classics, including the spicy crispy beef, shrimp and snow pea leaf dumplings, wide rice noodles with barbecued duck and grilled filet mignon and broccoli, among others. Choose from three desserts: Key Lime pie, ice cream cookie sandwich or sorbet.

When? Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday

Book online
Advertising

19. Sushi | Bar Miami Beach

  • Japanese
  • South Beach
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Sushi | Bar Miami Beach
Sushi | Bar Miami Beach
Photograph: Josh Villatoro

What? One of Miami’s top omakase spots offers a mini tasting experience via its $60 Miami Spice dinner menu. Stop by the 14-seat counter to enjoy an abbreviated nine-course menu that includes four inventive “appetizer” bites (like the Shima Aji made with a fresno yuzu fermentation) followed by four “entree” pieces like ora king salmon, bluefin otoro and akami with everything bagel spice and dehydrated red miso. Dessert is a dulce de leche and coconut sponge cake with strawberry sake ice cream.

When? Daily

Book online

20. Stiltsville Fish Bar

  • Seafood
  • South Beach
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Stiltsville Fish Bar
Stiltsville Fish Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Stiltsville Fish Bar/Grove Bay Hospitality

What? While most folks will never get out to one of those fabled wood-stilt houses off Biscayne Bay, they can savor a fresh catch straight from those waters at Stiltsville. Inspired by chef and co-owner Jeff McInnis’s childhood spent fishing in the panhandle and Florida’s abundant marine life, the Sunset Harbour restaurant specializes in locally sourced seafood with a modern twist. During Miami Spice, find lunch ($35) and dinner ($60) menus that highlight what the team does best: crab cake, smoked fish dip, grilled mango salad and raw bar selections to start; followed by mains like shrimp and grits and fishtail sandwich during lunch and citrus marinated shrimp and grilled octopus at dinner.

At dinner, we're ordering our favorite Stiltsville Key Lime Pie, made with graham cracker crust, local key lime curd and vanilla whip (though you can order a similar version with toasted coconut during lunch).

When? Lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Sunday through Thursday

Book online
Advertising

21. The Gibson Room

  • Shenandoah / Silver Bluff
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Gibson Room
The Gibson Room
Photograph: Courtesy The Gibson Room

What? This elevated Coral Way tavern from chef Michael Beltran is serving up irresistible Miami Spice offerings for its $45 dinner menu, including grilled oysters, truffle and chicken croquetas, eggplant with pesto and stracciatella, ricotta ravioli, chicken schnitzel and scallops in a romesco sauce. For dessert, choose from the sticky toffee pudding with date sponge cake, vanilla ice cream and toffee caramel or the lemon tart with blueberry and meringue.

When? Sunday through Thursday

22. Zeru Miami

  • Spanish
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Zeru Miami
Zeru Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Zeru Miami

What? Our writer declared ZERU the best new Spanish restaurant in all of Miami—a bold statement and one you can test out yourself with little risk during Miami Spice. Offering both lunch ($35) and dinner ($60), this Basque spot in Brickell aims to wow with dishes like pata negra ham and bechamel croquettes, black ink seafood rice, Dover sole with fried capers and citric butter and the manchego cheese fondant served with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

When? Monday though Friday 

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.