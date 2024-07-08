What? The original Aba hails from Chicago’s trendy Fulton Market neighborhood, where crowds flock to the dreamy rooftop terrace to indulge in a variety of herbaceous cocktails, sustainable wines and small plates like short rib hummus, whipped feta and black garlic shrimp scampi. Find a similar menu at the Miami location inside the ritzy Bal Harbour Shops. During Miami Spice, you can choose from brunch and lunch ($35) and dinner ($60). During the day, we're opting for items like smoky garlic hummus, the Greek Village salad or short rib shakshuka. At dinner, your first course includes one selection each of hot and cold plates, followed by entrees like kebabs and shawarma prime skirt steak frites (+$10).
At brunch, you can choose from three different cocktails (including a zero-proof option) as your dessert. During dinner, we're going for the chocolate orange cremeux with pistachio, ginger and fennel cookie crust.
When? Brunch Saturday and Sunday, lunch Monday through Friday and dinner daily.