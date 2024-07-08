Miami Spice 2024 is here, and we've scanned menus from over 200 restaurants to present you with only the very best deals.

Miami Spice is fast approaching, giving us at least one good reason to brave the sweltering journey from our front door to our vehicle and explore the city in the summertime. During Miami’s annual restaurant months (August 1 through September 30), we look forward to two things: an absence of tourists and an abundance of discounted meals from some of our favorite spots around town—plus an excuse to check out all the places we’ve been meaning to try.

With 215 participating restaurants (and counting) to choose from this year, you might only be able to make it to a small fraction of them before tapping out. But we’ve combed through all the latest offerings and, considering the impressive showing of Michelin-starred and James Beard-awarded names, you’ll want to make a priority list and start booking pronto. Wondering where to book your Miami Spice reservations before they sell out? Peruse our picks for the most exciting Miami Spice 2024 menus below, listed alphabetically.

RECOMMENDED: 18 Miami Spice lunch deals you need to try

RECOMMENDED: Miami Spice 2024 Guide

