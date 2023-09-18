Fall restaurant preview: All the Miami openings you should know about this season

It seems like every week there’s a new national outlet arriving in Miami to report on something we locals already know: This city is having a serious restaurant moment. It began well before pandemic lockdowns but, ever since, Miami has seen an influx of major restaurant groups clamoring for their piece, along with homegrown chef-owners carving out new concepts throughout the county. This season, there’s lots to be excited about, from (yet another) Miami omakase courtesy of the Itamae team to Klaw’s stylish new Italian neighbor. As the not-so-slow summer ends and fall picks up, here are our top Miami restaurant openings to bookmark on Google Maps this season from Wynwood to South Beach and beyond.

Photograph: Courtesy Itamae Ao

1. Itamae Ao

Much-loved Nikkei destination Itamae swaps its Design District digs for a new, 12-seat omakase-style counter next to sister restaurant Maty’s in Midtown. Brother-sister duo Nando and Val Chang were just named best new chefs by Food & Wine, so expect hard-to-get reservations from day one. 3255 NE 1st Ave

Photograph: Courtesy Alpareno Restaurant Group Alpareno Restaurant Group founders Mohamed “Mo” Alkassar and Chef Niven Patel

2. Erba

Niven Patel, the celebrated Miami chef behind Ghee, Orno and Mamey, began this pasta concept as a pop-up way back in 2019. Ever since it’s been just on the cusp of reopening in a permanent home. This fall, Erba finally lands in Coral Gables with a menu of house-made pasta and veg-forward dishes.

Image: Courtesy Ogawa

3. Ogawa

Restaurateur-slash-art dealer Alvaro Perez Miranda adds a 700 square-foot, 11-seat Little River omakase restaurant to his local lineup of Japanese concepts, which also includes Hiyakawa, Wabi Sabi and Midorie. If his other spots are an indication, expect only the freshest seafood and a respect for Japanese tradition. 7223 NW 2nd Ave

Image: Courtesy Piegari Ristorante

4. Piegari Ristorante

This high-end, Buenos Aires-born Italian restaurant arrives Stateside with a location in Wynwood. Based on the Piegari outposts in Argentina and Chile, expect modern, glamorous digs, fresh pasta, locally sourced seafood and tiramisu with the prettiest toupe of shaved chocolate. 141 NW 26th St

5. Brother’s Keeper

The two dudes behind a few of our favorite Miami spots—Lost Boy, Tropezón, Fox’s, et al—take on a new neighborhood bar concept in South Beach. Located on Alton Road, Brother’s Keeper will serve “low-brow beer, high-brow cocktails and off-beat bites,” according to the team. 1710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Image: Courtesy Casadonna

6. Casadonna

The historic Edgewater building that also houses Klaw adds a “Riviera-style” concept with dishes from Southern Italy’s coastal towns. Hospitality teams Groot and Tao Group partnered with designer Ken Fulk to create a stately atmosphere for the 366-seat indoor-outdoor space with vaulted glass windows and a dramatic, high-ceilinged atrium. 1737 N Bayshore Dr

Image: Courtesy Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

7. Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

One of South Beach’s best restaurants gets a new, 140-seat Aventura outpost, far larger than the cozy original. The Israeli menu with healthy, Med-inspired options also expands to include old favorites and fresh dishes like shakshuka, Moroccan spiced local fish and crunchy cauliflower. 19999 Aventura Blvd, Aventura

Photograph: Courtesy TALA at 1 Hotel South Beach

8. TALA at 1 Hotel South Beach

Gone is the Tulum-inspired 1 Beach Club, replaced by a new concept on the sand called Tala. The 50,000-square-foot “outdoor oasis” will concentrate on Mediterranean-inspired shared plates served around low-slung loungers and daybeds, complete with a Saturday night party called Tala Nights. 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Image: Courtesy Oro and Elixir

9. Oro and Elixir

The folks behind Wynwood nightlife staples El Patio and Mayami will drop a multi-venue concept on Lincoln Road with a 300-seat restaurant, disco and rooftop bar. Expect gilded escalators and lots of mood lighting for a glitzy, Vegas-meets-SoBe effect. 818 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Photograph: Morgan Ione The Hampton Social Brickell

10. The Hampton Social Brickell

The chain that’s known for a vibe that channels New Yorkers’ preferred summertime escape lands in Mary Brickell Village with a nautical theme and a promise of “Rosé All Day.” 900 S Miami Ave, Suite 220