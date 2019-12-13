The Art Basel tornado has passed. This stuff is still around and worth visiting—or revisiting!—now that life has returned to normal.

1. Big, naughty sculptures in Miami Beach

Controversial Dutch artist Atelier Van Lieshout—whose strikingly mid-coitus, large-scale installation prompted censorship by the Louvre—brought a series of his more subtly suggestive Humanoids sculptures to Miami Beach for Art Basel. In case you missed it in front of the convention center, the nine biomorphic sculptures now permanently live at the adjacent Collins Canal Park, encouraging viewers to engage and interact with them, explore their natural habitat and ponder narratives of their beginnings. 1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach

Photograph: Courtesy Calma

2. A psychedelic flower shop and homewares pop-up in Design District

One of our favorites among a new wave funky, design-driven florists in Miami opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar pop-up shop in Design District just in time for the Art Basel crowds. This gorgeous, fluorescent nook is filled with an assortment of impeccably curated homewares and Calma’s signature pre-made bouquets, plus a stem bar for creating your own unique arrangements. If you didn’t manage to stop in during the Art Week madness, good news: the Calma pop-up will remain open through March 31 (Mon–Sat 11am–8pm, Sun noon–6). 171 NE 41st St

Photograph: Courtesy Quixotic Projects

3. A food and drink takeover by a super-hip Parisian hospitality team in Wynwood

Known for shaking up the Paris food world and creating some of the buzziest bars in France and beyond, Quixotic Projects teamed up with trendy Wynwood spots Three and No. 3 Social to create a tantalizing collab for Miami Art Week. Acknowledged by World’s 50 Best Bars and Tales of the Cocktail—and responsible for the stunning Bar Marilou at the new Ace Hotel New Orleans—Quixotic devised special tasting experiences for the upscale restaurant and breezy rooftop bar that showcases some of its greatest-hit menu items, from a tequila dill gimlet to the wood-grilled, bone-in beef short rib. If you missed the Art Basel debut of this exciting mash-up, you can still check it out through the end of December. 50 NW 24th St, Suite 101

Photograph: Courtesy Dale Zine Print Shop

4. An artsy DIY print shop in Downtown

Established in 2009, Dale Zine is a Miami-born independent printer and publisher whose goal is to provide a platform to multimedia artists and designers. Helmed by husband-and-wife duo Lillian Banderas and Steve Saiz, Dale celebrated the grand opening of its brand new DIY Print Shop over Art Basel weekend. The initiative, located at Dale’s flagship inside the edgy arts incubator Mana Contemporary/777 Mall, invites local artists to teach the accessibility of printing to the community through workshops and other fun, interactive events (often featuring live DJ sets played from an adorable ventanita. Keep up with Dale Zine via their Instagram for information on upcoming workshops and events. 141 E Flagler St

Photograph: Courtesy Levi’s Haus Miami

5. A sprawling, temporary mecca for denim lovers in Wynwood

Few retail experiences compel us to leave the couch to buy something these days. But Levi’s Haus, the heritage brand’s adorable Wynwood pop-up, has us ditching our virtual carts for the opportunity to shop IRL. It’s a bilevel, tropical oasis surrounded by landscaped gardens, inviting lounges and high-tech areas where you can customize your denim. Levi’s digital Future Finish technology is front and center at the temporary shop (which remains open through Super Bowl weekend), giving shoppers full access to thousands of customization options that can be done on the spot in just a few hours. A potential wait shouldn’t discourage you from going all out with a look: the pop-up features a craft-cocktail bar, fun photo opportunities and a tablet set-up where you can sign up to vote, plus performances and programming are in the works for winter. 2700 NW 2nd Ave