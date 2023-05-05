Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market Miami this month

Time Out Market Miami has a busy schedule with fun planned just about every weekend in May.

As the weather heats up, Time Out Market Miami has a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling in South Beach this month.

The Market has an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (Pay $5 for all seasonal draft beers, $10 to $11 for selected wines and $8 for all well spirits), but there’s much more going on this May.

Below is the current schedule of one-off and recurring events at Time Out Market Miami:

Miami Heat games

Looking for somewhere cool and roomy to watch the Miami Heat leading up to the finals? Time Out Market will be streaming every game on its giant LED screen. It's the ideal spot to post up with solid cocktails, local craft beer and plenty of delicious food from the Market's newest concessions, like Gutenburg (German-inspired burgers) and Dale Street Food (Asian-inspired Cuban cuisine). Dates and times TBA

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

Time Out Market celebrates on May 5 all day long, so you can make the most out of the most fun holiday of the year. Among the festive offerings, you’ll be able to snag three tacos for the price of two at La Santa (classic and vegetarian tacos only), drink specials and the first 100 people to RSVP will get a sombrero. On top of all that, don’t miss the Mariachi Band that will be performing live during happy hour (5-7PM) or DJ Ignishun who will be on the decks from 7–11pm.

May 6: Kentucky Derby Watch Party

They call it the most exciting two minutes in sports, but Time Out Market endeavors to make the good feelings last all day. Make your way down to South Beach for the ultimate Kentucky Derby watch party, where the drinks and bites will be flowing from noon to 5pm. Enjoy the Mint Julep cocktail and food from all of your favorite concessionaires: Think Rogue Panda's Dan Dan Noodles, Lur's famous tapas and The Blakery's giant gooey cookies.

Time Out Market kicks off its brand new Sunday Party Brunch series this May, with entertainment and themes rotating monthly. This month's theme is drag and rest assured Miami's top queens will be serving fierce looks and killer lip-syncing while the Market's concessions serve you yummy brunch dishes, like Chicken and Waffles from Chick'n Jones and Shakshuka from The Maiz Project. 11:30am

May 24: Salsa Wednesdays

This month, Time Out Market launches Salsa Wednesdays, a free dance lesson and social mixer led by Miami wellness studio Cafe Namaste. Expect a casual instructional session followed by mingling with your fellow participants, plus an extended happy hour for those who RSVP in advance. 7:30pm

Question Party?! is New York City’s long-running, lit night of random facts, drinks and friendly competition, hosted by funny guys Dan Davies and J. Michael Stauffer. With rounds like “Basic AF,” “Bad Ass Acting” and “Got Alotta Enemies,” the beloved “everyman’s trivia night” lands in Miami at Time Out Market for its third installment. The winning team will score a $100 TOM card, plus everyone's in the running for free shots throughout the night. 8:30pm; free with RSVP