One of the world’s 100 best schools is in Miami

In the realm of Miami small talk, few topics get people as riled up as where you went to high school. (I grew up in Broward, so I get to politely excuse myself from such conversations.) Not only does your alma mater speak to the neighborhood where you grew up, but it's also a quick way to judge the sort of person you are. If you went to Ransom Everglades, apparently, you can count yourself among the world’s most elite pupils.

That’s according to Spear’s, a European research magazine geared toward ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. Spear’s released its annual Schools Index 2024 ranking, which assesses schools’ academic standing as well as social and cultural factors through data collection, online forms and interviews. Since 2020, the index has published its list of the 100 best schools on the planet.

Only one Florida school made the cut for 2024 out of 19 total selections in North America. Schools are ranked as either “Top Flight,” indicating that it is one of the 100 leading private schools in the world, or “Top Recommended,” which indicates a very high-caliber school just outside the top 100. Ransom Everglades in the heart of Coconut Grove received the “Top Flight” designation.

“The school strives to develop students who pride themselves on their academic rigor alongside their morals,” reads the Spear’s review. “Its carefully curated curriculum is reflective of this; students are taught to be independent thinkers, capable of collaborating with others but confident enough to defend their own ideas.”

Ringing in at $51,960 per year, tuition at Ransom Everglades is significantly less than some other top schools in North America, like Manhattan's Collegiate School, which costs $63,400 annually. For that price, a student might aspire to pull Ransom's average SAT scores of 705 in reading and writing and 703 in math.

To see the list of winning schools in more detail, peruse the full Spear’s 500 School Index here.

