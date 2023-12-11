Miami
Adrienne Arsht Center Downtown Miami
Photography: Courtesy Antonio Tur

Save on museums, theater and more during Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months

It's like Miami Spice, but for culture.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Art doesn't have to end with Basel – and The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is making sure of it. We all know about Miami Spice. We may have dabbled in some Swedish massages and seaweed wraps during Miami Spa Months. But did you know the GMCVB also has Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months, too? 

Through January 31, save on admission to Miami's best museums, galleries and exhibitions, cultural institutions, historical sites, heritage neighborhoods, and special events. We're talking FREE entry to the Lowe Art Museum and BOGO deals to Museum of Graffiti, Art Deco Museum, the Spanish Monastery and shows at Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. Plus, some of Miami's best immersive experiences like Superblue and Artechouse are offering 25-30% off admission. Even the Adrienne Arsht Center has some deals (enter GMCVB at check out to see if your ticket qualifies). 

One of the aims of this program is to get people out and exploring some of Miami's most historic and important neighborhoods. Embark on a free tour of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park from Monday through Sundays at 10am and 2pm or taste everything Little Havana or The Design District has to offer with 10% off Miami Culinary Tours. We know these breezy months ahead are the ultimate calling to get you out exploring the town, and the deals during Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months can definitely give you that final push. 

Recommended: The best Miami attractions to check out right now

