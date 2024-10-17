Taylor Swift at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium: full list of banned items and the bag policy

We've all seen that guy or gal strutting up to the security officer at the function after making it through the long AF line, only to be stiff-armed because of their inappropriately sized bag. Maybe it was even you—it happens to the best of us! But don't let it be you at Taylor Swift this weekend.

No, not after more than a year of waiting for The Eras Tour to finally make it to our Miami shores. Not after shelling out for tickets to the concert, putting together the perfect outfit, strategizing the best way to get there and how to score the best Taylor Swift merch.

No, ma'am! Before you walk out the door, please make sure you've thought about the final barrier between you and Taylor Swift this weekend: your bag. It can make the difference between gliding joyfully through the stadium gates or being denied entry by the security agent.

You won't be sent home, but you will have to leave the line and figure out what to do with your unacceptable accessory. Before that happens, heed the official policies below, including what types of bag you can bring and which items are banned altogether. Also note that you can carry in a factory-sealed water bottle, so that's at least some savings!

RECOMMENDED:

🪩 Taylor Swift in Miami: Eras Tour timings, dates, set list and everything you need to know

🚗 Taylor Swift in Miami: what to know about parking, costs and alternatives

👕 How to buy official Taylor Swift merch in Miami for her Eras tour

🚌 Uber Shuttle is offering $15 rides from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

🪑 Taylor Swift Hard Rock Stadium seating map: best seats and capacity for Miami Eras tour

Banned items for Taylor Swift's Hard Rock Stadium concerts

The following items are banned from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Miami, according to the Hard Rock Stadium policy:

All purses or bags that exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Logos can only be on one side of the bag and cannot exceed 3.4″ x 4.5″.

Non-clear bags that exceed 4.5” x 6.5”

Any material or article of clothing, etc, capable of fully or partially obscuring the Face, with the exception of medical masks and/or religious garments/wear

No clothing, costume or personal effects that may impede the view of those around or behind you

No handcuffs or other restraint items

No animals (except for certified disability service animals)

No chains, chain wallets, studded jewelry or spurs

No bicycles, scooters, skateboards, skates, Segways or other unauthorized means of transportation

No glass, hard plastic or metal containers of any kind

You are permitted a clear, soft plastic water bottle – no larger than 20oz

No umbrellas

No strollers

No noise-making devices such as air horns, bells, bullhorns, thunder sticks, whistles

No briefcases, bags, luggage, purses larger than a clutch bag or non-clear bags (except as noted below)

No weapons of any kind (guns, ammo, knives of any size, tasers, pepper spray/mace, etc). This also applies to off-duty law enforcement and concealed carry permit holders.

No flammables or missile-like objects, fireworks, road flares, emergency flares, explosives or other incendiary devices

No aerosol containers, including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug spray or spray paint

No balloons, frisbees, projectiles, horns, radios, bells, whistles, musical instruments, laser pointers, sticks, poles, bats, clubs, etc

No items that may be deemed a safety hazard or annoyance to participants or guests consumables

No outside alcoholic beverages

No outside food or beverages

No illegal substances

No glass or metal containers of any kind

No Distribution Of Unauthorized Promotional Or Commercial Material

No Flyers, Samples, Giveaways, Or Promotional Items

No banners or poles

No signs larger than ~11×17” or A3 paper

No political signage

No professional or commercial cameras/photography equipment or audio recording devices (except personal mobile phones)

No extendable (zoom) or attachable lenses on cameras or mobile phones

No selfie sticks

No drones

No lights, torches or power banks (larger than your phone)

No two-way radios or walkie talkies

No electronics including laptop computers, tablets, digital readers or iPads

What's the bag policy?

Concertgoers are encouraged not to bring any bags for maximum safety and efficiency. If you do bring one, it must adhere to Hard Rock Stadium's Clear Bag Policy. You can either bring a clear plastic bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a small bag or fanny pack no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”. The only exception is diaper bags, which are subject to search.

If your bag doesn't meet the stadium's requirements, you can either return it to your vehicle or check it at a Guest Experience Bag Check Location, located near Entry gates 3, 5, 8 and 14. The fee for checking a bag is payable by credit card only and ranges from $12 to $20 depending on the bag size. Bag check will close 60 minutes after the gates close.