So, your Taylor Swift in Miami plans are in full motion: you've got tickets to the Eras Tour concerts at Hard Rock Stadium already downloaded, you know where you're going to park your car and how much that will cost you and you've planned on stopping by the tour's official merch store before Swift takes the stage.

But all you can actually think of now is how close you will be to Swift once she starts performing. That, of course, depends on the passes you snagged and Hard Rock Stadium's seating map. We did the legwork for you, analyzing the arena's capacity with an eye towards the very best seats in the house.

We suggest those of you who have yet to purchase your concert tickets (what, exactly, are you waiting for?) to check out our analysis as well before dropping cash on the very expensive entry passes.



What's the Taylor Swift Hard Rock Stadium seating plan?

Check out Hard Rock Stadium's official seating map right here:

Image: Courtesy of Hard Rock Stadium

Clearly, the closer you are to the field—which is where the stage for Swift will be built—the better view you'll have of the performance.

Locate your section on your ticket and then find the corresponding number on the above map. Make sure to keep your closest gate in mind so that you could swiftly (see what we did there?) get to your seat upon entry.

What's Hard Rock Stadium's capacity?

Hard Rock Stadium can accommodate around 65,000 spectators at once. That's clearly a lot, but, interestingly enough, the stadium is considered a mid-size one compared to other major NFL arenas.

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Franklin Field in Philadelphia are just some the arenas that are smaller than Hard Rock Stadium.

