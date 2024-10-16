The road to The Eras Tour may be paved in glitter, but it’s not without its share of work. By now, you’ve strongarmed the Internet for tickets—we hope!—brushed up on all things Taylor Swift, secured your merch ahead of time, memorized the setlist and considered how to get there. Brave the traffic to Hard Rock Stadium? There’s a better way, Miami.

Uber Shuttle—one of the most convenient and affordable ways to travel to concerts, sporting events and the airport—is getting Swifties home from the show for less than $20. Yes, in what is probably the least amount of money you’ll spend on anything Taylor Swift-related, post-concert Uber Shuttle rides from Hard Rock Stadium will cost $15 to Bayfront and Brickell dropoff points. Fontainebleau Miami Beach was just added as a dropoff and pickup point for fans; rides are $20 to the destination. And because securing any type of rideshare after a major event can be challenging at best, fans can book their Uber Shuttle right now via the Uber app for shows happening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (Additional routes to/from Hard Rock Stadium will be rolling out soon, too.)

Photograph: Courtesy Uber

Besides the peace of mind that comes with knowing there’s a way out of the parking lot mayhem without (further) bankrupting yourself, there’s the promise of a roving afterparty. Select Uber Shuttles will be disco-themed with lights and music and outfitted with freebies from Ulta and Covergirl—think glitter makeup and sparkle surprises.

So, how does Uber Shuttle work? Similar to requesting a regular ride, you’ll open the app and tap ‘Shuttle’ from the home screen, and type in your pickup and dropoff locations. Then, you’ll select your preferred route and departure and the number of seats you’re booking (up to five). You can book as early as seven days before and as short notice as five minutes before. Confirm your ride and wait—you’ll get your driver’s info about 25 minutes before your scheduled departure time. Wait at the designated location at least five minutes before and flash your QR code to the driver or staff member on your way in.

Now, if only Taylor Swift tickets were that easy to get.

This article has been updated.

