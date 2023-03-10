The best things to do at Time Out Market Miami this month

March is without a doubt one of the most exciting times to be in Miami. The weather is glorious just about every day, spring breakers fill the city with youthful energy and the steady, thumping beat of Miami Music Week beckons thousands to dance and groove together in the sunshine and late into the night. Let's not forget about St. Patrick's Day and Miami Open, two major events that more than likely draw completely opposite crowds.

Whatever you're getting into this month, be sure to make some room in your schedule for a stop or three at Time Out Market Miami. Conveniently stationed in South Beach just off Lincoln Road, it's an ideal pitstop along all your springtime adventures. With comedy and trivia nights, live art and DJs and a special collab dinner, the buzzy food hall's March happenings are reason enough on their own to brave traffic and plan a visit to Time Out Market.

Time Out Market Miami March happenings

Photograph: Courtesy Question Party?!

March 16: Question Party?! Trivia Night

Question Party?! is New York City’s long-running, lit night of random facts, drinks and friendly competition, hosted by funny guys Dan Davies and J. Michael Stauffer. With rounds like “Basic AF,” “Bad Ass Acting” and “Got Alotta Enemies,” the beloved “everyman’s trivia night” lands in Miami pre-Valentine’s Day weekend for a special Scratchmakers edition at Time Out Market.

Grab a few friends and get ready to show off your quiz skills or just throw back a couple of cocktails and prepare to laugh. RSVP in advance to receive a card for the trivia game and one free Spritz Society cocktail. The night’s winning team will receive a $100 TOM card to redeem at the market. 7:30pm; free with RSVP

Photograph: Shutterstock

March 17: Try Your Luck St. Patrick's Game Day



Time Out Market Miami flings open its doors on Drexel and 16th for an evening of St. Patrick's Day revelry in the heart of South Beach. The food hall's breezy patio off Lincoln Road makes for an ideal setting to guzzle beer, knock back shots of whiskey and summon the luck of the Irish while partaking in cornhole, ping pong, axe throwing, skee ball, two-player basketball shootout and more. Little leprechauns are also welcome at this indoor-outdoor, family-friendly event featuring tunes from DJ Ignishun, beer specials and food from 15 of Miami's top kitchens. 4pm; free with RSVP

Photograph: Courtesy Atomik

March 23: Atomik Miami Music Week Showcase

Best known for his sleek hand-styles and iconic orange character inspired by the 2008 demolition of the Miami Orange Bowl, Miami-based street art legend Atomik curates this very special Music Week showcase at Time Out Market Miami. The artist himself will be on-site at the South Beach food hall doing a moderated Q&A and live drawings on poster and small canvas. Browse the pop-up shop filled with collectible merch autographed by Atomik upon purchase. The Market's massive LED screen will display works from the iconic graffiti master's 30-year career as a lineup of DJs hand-selected from his inner circle (Pazmal, Jay.Wav and Manuvers, among others) set the vibe all night long. 5pm; free with RSVP

Photograph: Courtesy The Rogue Panda

March 30: The Rogue Panda x Pamela Wasabi Plant-based Pop-Up Dinner

Time Out Market Miami's own vegan powerhouse The Rogue Panda teams up with pastry chef Pamela Wasabi for a one-night-only plant-based pop-up dinner in the heart of South Beach. The five-course tasting experience includes selections from Panda's signature Chinese street food menu (think slippery dumplings, Rogue "egg" rolls and "Grand General" cauliflower) followed by vibrant, Chinese-inspired desserts from Wasabi. The mixology masters behind the Market's main bar have devised an exclusive cocktail pairing for the night, also included in the ticket price. 7pm; $60 per ticket

Photograph: Courtesy Brittany Brave

March 31: Laughs on Lincoln: March Madness Edition

Comedienne Brittany Brave keeps things frisky and fun with her monthly stand-up showcase on Lincoln Road—and now at Time Out Market Miami. This March, the Miami-born writer, producer and performer takes the stage alongside her specially curated lineup of on-point Miami comics. Enjoy a free Spritz Society cocktail with your ticket and live comedy from some of the best South Florida has to offer. You won't want to miss it! 9pm; tickets cost $15

Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

Weekends: Disco Punch Brunch

The Market's Disco Punch Brunch combines three of our favorite pastimes into one fun afternoon. Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3pm, order up boozy punch bowls, groove to a disco playlist and tuck into brunch classics, including avocado toast from Plants & Bowls, chicken and waffles from Chick’n Jones and a juicy cheeseburger from Little Liberty. Each large-format cocktail serves four and is priced at $50, but there’s no limit to how many you can order. This is brunch—and this is South Beach—after all. Sat, Sun noon–3pm