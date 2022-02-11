Ah, St. Patrick’s Day, the time of year in Miami that we celebrate when an early Irish pioneer dethawed the iguanas frozen in the trees. Okay, no, we don’t actually know the reason we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Miami, other than the city is overflowing with beer specials, copious shots of free whiskey are up for grabs at the best Miami bars and nearly every Miami brewery is throwing a party. But we do know the best places in South Florida to find everything from corned beef to a green beer booze cruise.