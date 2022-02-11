Your lucky pot of gold awaits at Time Out Market Miami—or at the very least some seriously good food and drink specials from the likes of Bubusan, Chick’n Jones, Pho Mo and more. Swing by between 3pm and 4pm for $2 draft beers and $5 green tea shots. Drag Bingo takes over at 8pm, giving new meaning to the phrase “there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”
Ah, St. Patrick’s Day, the time of year in Miami that we celebrate when an early Irish pioneer dethawed the iguanas frozen in the trees. Okay, no, we don’t actually know the reason we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Miami, other than the city is overflowing with beer specials, copious shots of free whiskey are up for grabs at the best Miami bars and nearly every Miami brewery is throwing a party. But we do know the best places in South Florida to find everything from corned beef to a green beer booze cruise.