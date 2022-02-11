Miami
St. Pat's Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy SWARM

The best things to do on St. Patrick's Day in Miami

From boat tours to bar crawls, these are the places to party on St. Patrick's Day in Miami

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
Ah, St. Patrick’s Day, the time of year in Miami that we celebrate when an early Irish pioneer dethawed the iguanas frozen in the trees. Okay, no, we don’t actually know the reason we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Miami, other than the city is overflowing with beer specials, copious shots of free whiskey are up for grabs at the best Miami bars and nearly every Miami brewery is throwing a party. But we do know the best places in South Florida to find everything from corned beef to a green beer booze cruise.

Best of the city under one roof

Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Arévalo Photography

Time Out Market Miami

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Your lucky pot of gold awaits at Time Out Market Miami—or at the very least some seriously good food and drink specials from the likes of Bubusan, Chick’n Jones, Pho Mo and more. Swing by between 3pm and 4pm for $2 draft beers and $5 green tea shots. Drag Bingo takes over at 8pm, giving new meaning to the phrase “there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”

Best things to do on St. Patrick's Day

St. Pat's Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy SWARM

1. St. Pat's Wynwood

Event pros SWARM return to the Wynwood Marketplace this year for a St. Pat’s block party with food, green beer, live music, shopping, and “Instagrammable photo opps”—AKA, you in your best green outfit drinking something that totally matches. Pro tip: RSVP and get a free beer when the doors open at 4pm.

American Social’s Weeklong St. Patrick’s Day
Photograph: Courtesy American Social

3. American Social’s Weeklong St. Patrick’s Day

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Brickell’s best place to feel like you’re back at college takes a week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, with drink specials running March 12–18. We’re talking $10 car bombs, $8 shots of Jameson, and $6 for a Guinness. AmSo will begin the green-themed parties with a kick-off on March 12. An Irish breakfast arrives on March 13, and there’s an all-day bash beginning at 11:30m on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. They’ll wrap up the entire thing with a silent disco on March 18.

O’Shea’s St. Patrick’s Day Irish Fest
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. O’Shea’s St. Patrick’s Day Irish Fest

Do you know how you’ve been saying you wanted a reason to get back on the Brightline? Here’s the plan: Take the early train up to West Palm Beach on St. Patrick’s Day and hit the 9am start of the all-day festival put on by dive-bar-beautiful O’Shea’s, which includes a band from the Old Country, Irish dancers and enough Guinness to make the trip back become a literal blur.

OM & Vine
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. OM & Vine

Perhaps the idea of green beer leaves you feeling like you need to realign your chi. So head over to this Kendall wine bar and yoga studio. On St. Patrick's Day, it'll serve up $5 beers, wine for $7 and tapas from 4pm to 9pm that night.

St. Patrick’s Day Booze Cruise
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. St. Patrick’s Day Booze Cruise

If all-you-can-drink green beer and the seemingly never-ending rocking of a boat gets you ready to party, there’s good news. The Poseidon Ferry heads out from downtown for a skyline tour of the city as all that colored ale sloshes around, washing-machine style, to the beat of DJ Oscar, on a boat named for the unruly god of the sea. Sláinte!

