These are the new restaurants Time Out Miami editors tried in October—and what we thought

Here at Time Out, our mission is to bring you the very best of Miami, and that very importantly includes Miami's best restaurants. Of course, on that mission, we editors find ourselves dining out quite a lot. Whether we're trying out the latest buzzy concept from one of the city's homegrown star chefs, hunting down the most delicious new smash burger in a tidal wave of Miami smash burgers or suiting up to make it past the velvet rope at South Beach's hottest new clubstaurant, it's all in day's work to present you with our findings.

Though we don't give full, rated reviews to every Miami restaurant, bar or venue we visit, we take a lot of time and care with the ones we do. These writeups represent our honest impressions of the place, regardless of whether we were invited to experience it as a media guest or if we paid our own way. Our editors and contributors are committed to helping you decide where to go out in Miami and what to do with your time (and money), because we know it's precious.

That said, we'll be recapping all the new Miami restaurants we review each month in one easily digestible post. Here are the new restaurants Time Out Miami editors tried in October—and what we thought. Bon appétit!

Photograph: Courtesy Otto & Pepe

Otto & Pepe

Rating: ★★★★★ (5 out of 5 stars)

"If there’s one thing to criticize at the Wynwood pasta restaurant Otto & Pepe, it’s the slogan: 'Mean pasta & natty wine.' I figured crabby servers would be pouring nothing but mushroom-flavored grape juice. The truth is that Otto & Pepe has a friendly staff and a wine list that’s far more approachable than the slogan suggests. Plus, it has a takeaway wine shop and a 360-degree pasta bar where guests can ogle their noods being prepared in real time. It’s quite simply my new favorite pasta restaurant in Miami."

Read our full review of Otto & Pepe by Time Out contributor Eric Barton for more.

Photograph: Courtesy Kojin 2.0

Kojin 2.0

Rating: ★★★★ (4 out of 5 stars)

"Some of our favorite Miami restaurants are the most simple ones, where it’s all about an extremely talented chef (or chefs) playing with what’s possible. Spots that come to mind from this category are Zitz Sum, Boia De and, perhaps the most experimental of them all, Itamae AO. Now add Kojin 2.0 to that list, where husband and wife Pedro and Katherine Mederos have set out to create a restaurant of the unfamiliar and reinvented, like a Flanigan's-inspired caesar salad of baby lettuces topped with smoked trout roe and nori."

Read our full review of Kojin 2.0 by Time Out contributor Eric Barton for more.

Photograph: Lorenzo Franco The Yuzu Kosho Lobster Roll at Marion Miami

Marion

Rating: ★★★ (3 out of 5 stars)

"After a brief closure and $4 million renovation, Marion has reopened, transforming from a charming market-slash-restaurant into a blinged-out supper club. It feels very much like it wants to be the spot for your next outrageous night out, but generally stops short of a place you’d go on your next bender. Though it was decadent, the meal itself wasn't as memorable and around 9pm, the sexy entertainment began. If we were way back in 2015, we might have been dazzled by it all. But now Miami is a city full of clubstaurants, and a good half-dozen where the food can stand on its own without the tabletop dancing."

Read our full review of Marion by Time Out contributor Eric Barton for more.