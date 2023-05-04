Miami
Jaguar Sun
Photograph: Dakota Robert Ross

These Miami restaurants just earned nods in the 2023 Michelin Guide

The latest Bib Gourmand honorees signal steady growth in the city's culinary scene.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Ahead of the full 2023 Michelin Guide Florida, which will be released at an invitation-only event on May 11 at Miami's LoanDepot Park, the global dining authority has dropped a handful of fresh Bib Gourmand awards across the state.

Among the eight new honorees, two Miami restaurants were bestowed the Big Gourmand badge, given to restaurants that offer a meal of “good quality at a good value,” according to the Guide.

“Not only are these establishments unique for their tasty dishes and quality ingredients, but they’re also approachable in terms of price and atmosphere,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides. “The inspectors are excited about these additions, and these restaurant teams have a lot to be proud of.”

From the official release, here’s the list of Miami's new Bib Gourmand restaurants, with excerpts of the inspector notes from each restaurant:

Jaguar Sun (Contemporary cuisine)

This local favorite cooks as well as it shakes, offering a winning combination of excellent house-made pastas and balanced, creative cocktails. Warm Parker House rolls and Caesar salads stacked to the sky are opening acts to an umami-packed mushroom tagliatelle or spicy strozzapreti with plump mussels, ‘nduja and breadcrumbs. A warm, personal staff makes everyone feel like a regular.

Rosie’s (Southern/American cuisine)

Kudos to husband-and-wife chef team Akino and Jamila West. The notably Southern menu covers a generous amount of ground. Deviled eggs with chicharrones, biscuits in guanciale gravy and fluffy banana pancakes with vanilla custard are primo brunch favorites. Heartier hits, like fried hot chicken and waffles or a generous fried fish and grits with collard greens, satiate larger appetites.

Other Florida restaurants awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction include Gorkhali Kitchen (Tampa, Nepali cuisine), Isan Zaap (Orlando, Thai cuisine), Norigami (Winter Garden, Japanese/Sushi cuisine), Otto’s High Dive (Orlando, Cuban/American cuisine), Psomi (Tampa, Greek cuisine) and Taste of Chengdu (Orlando, Chinese/Sichuan cuisine).

The Michelin Guide has been steadily teasing its 2023 edition with new restaurant recognitions throughout the year. After calling out eight new Miami restaurants in Feburary, the Guide announced 11 more Florida additions to its ranks in April. Last year's 2022 Michelin Guide Miami marked its first time covering Florida.

