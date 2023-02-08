The Michelin Guide just recognized eight new Miami restaurants

The Michelin Guide has been busy since it first bestowed its coveted stars upon 15 exceptional Florida restaurants last June—11 of those in Miami. This morning, the global fine-dining guide released its latest batch of Florida restaurants their inspectors have deemed worthy of recognition.

These eight additional restaurants, all located in Miami, haven’t received any Michelin stars just yet. Rather, the Guide intends to invite discovery and whet our appetites by highlighting the spots as new and noteworthy, teasing what’s to come before the annual announcement of bib gourmands and stars.

February’s selections include a couple of overdue nods to more established Miami restaurants, along with much-deserved praise to the city’s up-and-coming stars and a couple of surprises, too. Additions for Orlando and Tampa will be revealed in the next few months, ahead of the official 2023 Michelin Guide Florida later this year.

New Miami Additions to Michelin Guide Florida: February 2023