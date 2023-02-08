Miami
Timeout

Tambourine Room
Photograph: Courtesy Michael PisarriTambourine Room by Tristan Brandt

The Michelin Guide just recognized eight new Miami restaurants

Do you agree with the famed guide’s latest Florida picks?

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
The Michelin Guide has been busy since it first bestowed its coveted stars upon 15 exceptional Florida restaurants last June—11 of those in Miami. This morning, the global fine-dining guide released its latest batch of Florida restaurants their inspectors have deemed worthy of recognition.

These eight additional restaurants, all located in Miami, haven’t received any Michelin stars just yet. Rather, the Guide intends to invite discovery and whet our appetites by highlighting the spots as new and noteworthy, teasing what’s to come before the annual announcement of bib gourmands and stars.

February’s selections include a couple of overdue nods to more established Miami restaurants, along with much-deserved praise to the city’s up-and-coming stars and a couple of surprises, too. Additions for Orlando and Tampa will be revealed in the next few months, ahead of the official 2023 Michelin Guide Florida later this year.

New Miami Additions to Michelin Guide Florida: February 2023

  • Brasserie Laurel: Chef Michael Beltran's take on French-inspired Miami cuisine inside downtown's new Miami Wordcenter.
  • Fiola Miami: A lavish Coral Gables Italian restaurant with ornately plated dishes and a Michelin-starred sister, Fiola D.C.
  • Lido: The Surf Club staple with a luxurious champagne bar, breezy terrace dining and coastal Italian fare.
  • Lion & the Rambler: An unassuming, inventive contemporary American spot from Chef Michael Bolen in the former Eating House space.  
  • Rosie's: A leafy brunch garden in Little River serving Chef Akino West's Southern-inspired dishes with hints of Italian flavors and techniques.
  • Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt: A tasting menu experience combining modern-classic French and Asian influences inside The Carillon.
  • The Gibson Room: Another Beltran entry in Shenandoah/Silver Bluff serving nostalgia in the form of classic cocktails and candlelit American fare.
  • Walrus Rodeo: The Boia De team's laid-back take on elevated, veg-forward wood-fire cooking, located next door in the same Buena Vista plaza.

