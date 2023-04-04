The Michelin Guide has added 11 more Florida restaurants to its ranks

The fresh picks come from Orlando and Tampa ahead of the Guide's full unveiling this May.

After recognizing eight new Miami restaurants earlier this year, the Michelin Guide has announced 11 more Florida additions to its coveted ranks this week. Highlighting dining destinations in Tampa and Orlando, the announcement comes as another tease leading up to this summer's unveiling of the full 2023 guide.

These 11 Central Florida restaurants, eight in Orlando and three in Tampa, haven’t received any Michelin stars just yet. Rather, the Guide intends to invite discovery and whet our appetites by dubbing the spots new and noteworthy before the annual reveal of bib gourmands and stars.

Photograph: Terrence Gross Juju Orlando

The 2023 Michelin Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa will be released at an invitation-only event at 6pm on May 11 at Miami's LoanDepot Park. Until then, read on for the Guide's newest Florida picks. The illustrious dining guide has been busy since it first bestowed its coveted stars upon 15 exceptional Florida restaurants last June—11 of those in Miami.

New Orlando Additions to Michelin Guide Florida: April 2023

New Tampa Additions to Michelin Guide Florida: April 2023