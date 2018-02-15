These six Miami restaurants just nabbed James Beard nominations

There are few culinary honors more prestigious than a James Beard Award. The annual honors given out to chefs and restaurants around the country are a big deal, responsible for taking careers to the next level and filling reservation books for the foreseeable future. Past Miami nominees include Alter whiz kid Brad Kilgore, KYU, chef Deme Lomas and more.

This year’s semifinalists were just announced and six Miami names made the list. Brad Kilgore is back again for Best Chef: South, along with beloved newcomer and head of Ghee Indian Kitchen, Niven Patel. The Biltmore’s French eatery Palme d’Or was nominated for Outstanding Service. Zak Stern (who has been nominated before) is in the running for Outstanding Baker. Stiltsville chef Janine Booth is nominated for Rising Star Chef of the Year and the Forge is in the running for Outstanding Wine Program.

The 2018 James Beard Awards Gala will take place on Monday, May 7. We recommend you stop by one of the aforementioned names before then because—if they win—good luck getting a reservation.

