  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

These six Miami restaurants just nabbed James Beard nominations

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Thursday February 15 2018, 11:57am

These six Miami restaurants just nabbed James Beard nominations
Photograph: Courtesy Ghee Indian Kitchen

There are few culinary honors more prestigious than a James Beard Award. The annual honors given out to chefs and restaurants around the country are a big deal, responsible for taking careers to the next level and filling reservation books for the foreseeable future. Past Miami nominees include Alter whiz kid Brad Kilgore, KYU, chef Deme Lomas and more.

This year’s semifinalists were just announced and six Miami names made the list. Brad Kilgore is back again for Best Chef: South, along with beloved newcomer and head of Ghee Indian Kitchen, Niven Patel. The Biltmore’s French eatery Palme d’Or was nominated for Outstanding Service. Zak Stern (who has been nominated before) is in the running for Outstanding Baker. Stiltsville chef Janine Booth is nominated for Rising Star Chef of the Year and the Forge is in the running for Outstanding Wine Program.

The 2018 James Beard Awards Gala will take place on Monday, May 7. We recommend you stop by one of the aforementioned names before then because—if they win—good luck getting a reservation. 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 212 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest