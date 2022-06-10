These Time Out Market chefs made the Michelin Guide Miami 2022

The moment the local culinary industry—and people who follow it closely—have been waiting for has arrived: the 2022 Michelin Guide Miami is finally here. On June 9, the inaugural dining guide bestowed Florida with 15 starred restaurants and 29 Bib Gourmand recipients. Eleven Miami restaurants received Michelin stars, including the state’s only two-star recipient, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami in the Design District.



It’s a huge moment for Miami restaurants and an even bigger milestone for Time Out Market Miami, which is lucky enough to call to partner with two of this year’s selections. Chef Jeremy Ford, which opened raw bar crew-do this week, received one star for his South of Fifth restaurant, Stubborn Seed. It’s a long-awaited triumph for the Top Chef winner, who began his career working at world-renowned Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles.

Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy Ford

Phuc Yea, whose owners Ani Meinhold and Cesar Zapata, also operate Vietnamese favorite Pho Mo, was among the year’s Bib Gourman recipients, which recognizes great food at a great value. According to Michelin inspectors, these restaurants where you can enjoy two courses with a glass of wine for under $49—a price point that’s practically unheard of these days, but not at Phuc Yea.

We’re thrilled for the teams at Stubborn Seed and Phuc Yea, and not just because we knew it all along: every single Time Out Market spot is worth a special journey. Cheers to this year’s recipients!