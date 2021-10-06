Miami
Timeout

Brickell in Miami
Photograph: Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock.com

This is Miami’s coolest neighborhood right now, according to Time Out readers

Brickell was voted Miami’s best area for food, fun, culture and community.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820378/image.jpg
Written by
Virginia Gil
How quickly things change around here. Two years ago—and for two years in a row—our readers voted Brickell as Miami’s most overrated neighborhood. But in 2021, Brickell is now the coolest ‘hood in the city. So, what gives?

Much like our opinions have, Brickell has evolved tremendously over the years. It’s grown in size—and not just upwards with its booming skysrapers—adding a spate of new businesses, world-class restaurants and buzzing nightlife. For all of its indoor pursuits, the neighborhood expanded its outdoor offerings this year, introducing phase one of The Underline—a 10-mile linear park with areas for exercising, community events and public art. Dubbed the Brickell Backyard, the development is dotted with diverse habitats and butterfly gardens created with help from Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

Happy hour also boomed in 2021 as Brickell welcomed two of its most popular after-work spots back to the neighborhood. Beloved raw bar River Oyster reopened in a spacious new location up the road, freeing up its original spot for a revival of Tobacco Road–Miami’s oldest bar, which Kush Hospitality Group cleverly resurrected this past winter.

The designation as the coolest neighborhood in Miami comes as a result of 2021’s Time Out Index survey, which this year polled 27,000 city-dwellers. Plus, we consulted with our panel of experts: Time Out’s in-the-know experts. We’ve conducted the survey for the past three years and our city’s change of heart about Brickell is certainly an exciting one to see.

For more on Brickell and the rest of this year’s list of the world’s coolest neighborhoods, check out the full ranking here.

