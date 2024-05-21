This Miami steakhouse is officially among the best in the world

The World’s Best Steak Restaurants has just announced its 2024 list—and one Miami meat purveyor made the cut.

Vegetarians and vegans, avert your eyes: The 2024 list of the World’s Best Steak Restaurants has been revealed, and just one Miami restaurant has made its majestically meaty ranks.

Coming in at No.42 out of 101 global restaurant selections, Klaw in Edgewater has been recognized as Miami's most impressive steakhouse.

Helmed by meat master James Wright, Klaw offers mainly dry-aged US Prime Beef and American Wagyu prepared over an open fire grill. "With its stunning views of Biscayne Bay and a stylish, nautical-inspired interior, Klaw offers a sophisticated atmosphere that complements its innovative menu," touts The World's Best Steaks listing for Klaw.

If you want really, really, really good meat—then maybe consider actually leaving Miami and go to the list’s number one; Parrilla Don Julio, which you’ll find in Buenos Aires’ Palermo district. Bodega El Capricho in Jiménez de Jamuz, Spain and Margaret in Sydney, Australia have taken the second and third slots, respectively.

The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants has been running since 2019, and to get into the list a restaurant has to meet strict quality criteria, with "taste, terroir, character, marbling, cut and preparation" of the meat of extreme importance.

Congrats to all the beefy winners—and check out Time Out’s very own list of the best steakhouses in Miami if you’re looking for alternative options.