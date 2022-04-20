Miami
Tomahawk Steak
Photograph: Shutterstock

The 15 best steakhouses in Miami

Just like Miami, our steakhouses are mostly glamorous and over-the-top, but they’re also just pretty amazing too

Virginia Gil
Eric Barton
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Eric Barton
As you’d expect, many of the steakhouses in Miami are just like the reputation of this city: glamorous perhaps to a rhinestone-studded fault (read: you could easily mistake some for a Miami club) and just one step beyond what you thought was reasonably affordable. At some of Miami’s finer dry-aged and wagyu-grilling steakhouses, you’ll find cuts more expensive than a luxury car payment, served by Italian-suit-wearing table captains who clearly made better life decisions than us. But we’re glad to say Miami also has steakhouses that are affordable and approachable, where it’s simply about that beautifully marbled cut of beef or where the twinkly lights above the outdoor garden provide ambiance to enjoy that T-bone. Whether you’re out to impress a date at one of Miami's best restaurants or simply in the mood for a well-grilled skirt steak, we’ve got you.

Best steakhouses in Miami

Edge, Steak & Bar
Photograph: Galdones Photography

1. Edge, Steak & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Perfect simplicity is this true farm-to-table steakhouse with a seasonally driven menu that’ll make you drool, all dreamed up by one of the more talented chefs around, Aaron Brooks. Herbs and spices come from the restaurant’s own garden and you can bet that the beef you’re eating was grass-fed and natural. Edge puts just as much emphasis on its quality and service as it does on its product. The result is delicious, classy and everything else you’d expect from a top-notch steakhouse that just so happens to be inside a Four Seasons.

Cote Miami
Photograph: Felipe Cuevas

2. Cote Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Design District

Maybe you’ve done the Korean barbecue thing before, where you cook meats from a charcoal grill in the center of a table at a restaurant in a Davie strip mall. Cote is that rethought into something nicer, trendier, and just better. Here, the waiters drop in and out at your table to add, turn, and serve the meats that cook from the grill in the center of the table. The cuts are prime, the sides are incredible, and the whole thing feels like you’ve just been to a Broadway show.

Sonny’s Someday Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Sunny’s Steakhouse

3. Sonny’s Someday Steakhouse

A proper steakhouse that’s entirely outdoors? The folks at Jaguar Sun dreamed up this gem and packed the menu with chophouse classics, including a Caesar salad with actual anchovies (because that’s how it’s done), oysters on the half shell, a 70-day aged NY strip, and an assortment of house-made sauces to top it with. Sonny’s is a seasonal pop-up, so look out for its return in cooler months. Sonny's closes for the season on May 8.

Michael Mina: Bourbon Steak
Photograph: Libby Vision

4. Michael Mina: Bourbon Steak

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Aventura
  • price 4 of 4

Here’s a worthy entry from Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina, who’s rarely there but secured a team who can hold their own. It’s about a half-hour north of Downtown, but it’s hard to argue that it’s not worth the trip. The bold and glossy atmosphere makes you feel a bit like an extra in Mad Men. While Mina’s cooking techniques bring you back to the 21st century. Ease into the meal with something raw, like the majestic seafood tower or tuna tartare. Then move on to the main event: all-natural steaks poached in herb-infused butter and finished on a wood-burning oven. And the trio of french fries cooked in duck fat—which are served in lieu of a bread basket and available in unlimited quantities. Honestly, we can’t think of anything tastier.

Christy’s Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Christy's Restaurant

5. Christy’s Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4

This is a steakhouse your grandparents will love. That’s not an insult. While the crowd does skew older, Christy’s is just that wonderful breed of traditional steakhouse we don’t see much of these days. A loyal battalion of servers and cooks tend to your every whim with enthusiasm, and you can always count on the food to be as good—or better—than the last time you dined. In fact, the famous Caesar salad hasn’t changed in 20 years and is still made exactly the same way by the same person. Celebrating a birthday? 50th anniversary? Christy’s will make all of the above feel just as special as it is… just be sure to end things with the baked Alaska for two.

Smith & Wollensky
Photograph: Courtesy Smith & Wollensky

6. Smith & Wollensky

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • South of Fifth
  • price 3 of 4

Once in a while, a chain restaurant comes along that makes you forget there’s more than one of it. How else could a place this good be replicated elsewhere? Still, we like our Smith & Wollensky is the best. It’s got water views and an outdoor bar where you can sip your perfect dirty martini while watching the boats (and, once upon a time, cruise ships) sail by. Plus, all of the prime cuts of beef, seafood towers and everything else you know about this well-oiled machine are available in South Beach, too.

Los Fuegos By Francis Mallmann
Photograph: Juan Fernando Ayora

7. Los Fuegos By Francis Mallmann

  • Restaurants
  • Argentinian
  • Miami Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Argentina grill-master Francis Mallmann put down roots in Miami Beach with this swanky, crimson steakhouse. From the chairs and the chandeliers to the contemporary asado, everything about this place is supremely sophisticated. Mallmann is not only Argentina’s most famous chef, but he’s also appeared in numerous television shows, including Netflix’s Chef’s Table, and catered Gwyneth Paltrow’s rehearsal dinner. Though, if star power doesn’t do it for you, his Sunday asado brunch where all kinds and cuts of meats just flow, certainly will.  

RED South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Red, the Steakhouse

8. RED South Beach

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • South of Fifth
  • price 4 of 4

In Miami, RED South Beach needs about as much introduction as Lincoln Road or Pitbull. This South of Fifth destination is famous—and for good reason. Red’s reputation relies on amazing service and classic cuts cooked perfectly. Though the Maine lobster pasta never fails to make us rethink our meat order, we have to admit the 14-ounce bone-in filet is king. After years in business, 2020 brought us a refreshed RED in a new location that boasts ample outdoor seating and a butcher shop with ready-to-grill steaks to-go.

Fiorito
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Fiorito

  • Restaurants
  • Argentinian
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

This rustic Argentinean hideaway in Little Haiti doesn’t serve looks, but it does dole out serious cuts of delicious meat. Quaint and rustic, the no-frills restaurant impresses diners with its quality churrasco, variety of traditional Argentine sides and a vast selection of stellar Malbecs. You won’t leave this place hungry or thirsty. 

Papi Steak
Photograph: Courtesy Papi Steak

10. Papi Steak

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • South of Fifth

Once known for his nightclubs, David Grutman is now a downright restaurant mogul, and so of course he has to have a steakhouse. This one is named for a buddy who used to cook kosher steaks at Grutman's house. There's the steakhouse lineup you'd expect, like a wagyu skirt steak and a prime porterhouse, served alongside kosher dishes like chicken schnitzel and truffle chicken. Like many of Grutman’s places, it feels like a party up in here, a steakhouse that feels very much like it was crossed with a David Grutman nightclub.

Recommended
