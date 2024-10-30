This new map has your Miami holiday plans sorted, from Halloween through New Year's Eve

We here at Time Out have strong feelings about helping our readers experience the very best a city has to offer. Whether we're tracking down the best restaurants in Miami Beach that are actually worth the price or laying out all the coolest ways to spend a day in Brickell, our driving mission at Time Out Miami is to make sure that if you're here, you're having a great time.

With that in mind, our team has devised a brand new way to explore Miami this holiday season—along with dozens of other cities around the world. We've just rolled out an interactive global map that adds a helpful visual layer to our locals-vetted features and video content highlighting the best festive things to do through the end of the year.

From spine-tingling Halloween happenings to Christmas-themed cocktail pop-ups and under-the-radar attractions only locals know about, this map will be updated with the best seasonal happenings in Miami and beyond, hand-picked by our editors. Right now, you'll mostly find epic Miami Halloween events scattered across the city, from the multi-day Hocus Pocus rave at Factory Town to a Life Aquatic-themed bash in Miami Beach.

The map will be refreshed each Tuesday with new events pertinent to the week and month ahead. Play around with this useful new tool and make it your go-to map from now through New Year’s Eve.