Timeout

Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Sebastian Fernandez

Time Out Market Miami is launching an epic happy hour bites menu

Nosh on $7 small plates while sipping discounted cocktails every single day.

Virginia Gil
Picture this: It’s 9pm on a Saturday night in South Beach—prime time to be out in Miami’s busiest neighborhood for nightlife and going out. You’ve just found a spot in a parking garage right above the restaurant you’re going to and it’s only $6 to park while you eat. You waltz right on—no reservations—find a table and place your order only to find your good luck continues. Cocktails are $8, your favorite local draft beers are five bucks and a glass of wine is $7—or less than the fancy latte you splurged on that morning. Oh, it gets better: everything on the small plates menu you’re browsing is only $7.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Time Out Market Miami

If all this sounds too good to be true, it’s not. The easy parking, the affordable rates, the discounted cocktails and the special-priced bites are par for the course at Time Out Market Miami’s daily happy hour, which this week sees the addition of an exciting new food menu. Beginning this Wednesday, October 6, diners will have the opportunity to sample dishes from each of the Market’s eateries for only $7. These items are available during regular business hours but sold at a special discount during happy hour: Wednesday through Sunday from 4pm to 7pm, and then again on Saturday and Sunday from 9pm to 11pm. Below, a taste of what’s in store for you and proof that a night out in South Beach doesn’t always have to break the bank.

The Local Cuban
Medianoche croquetas - mustard aioli and saltine crackers

33 Kitchen
Ceviche de corvina - lime, aji amarillo, red onions, peruvian corn, sweet, potato, cilantro

La Santa Taqueria
Guacamole and totopos

Chick'n Jones
Chicken tender bucket

Square Pie City
Arancini - crispy risotto balls, chicken jus, parmesan

Kush
Grilled cheese - toasted challah bun with melted jack and cheddar served with a side of french fries

LUR
Croquetas del día

