Time Out Market Miami is launching an epic happy hour bites menu

Picture this: It’s 9pm on a Saturday night in South Beach—prime time to be out in Miami’s busiest neighborhood for nightlife and going out. You’ve just found a spot in a parking garage right above the restaurant you’re going to and it’s only $6 to park while you eat. You waltz right on—no reservations—find a table and place your order only to find your good luck continues. Cocktails are $8, your favorite local draft beers are five bucks and a glass of wine is $7—or less than the fancy latte you splurged on that morning. Oh, it gets better: everything on the small plates menu you’re browsing is only $7.

If all this sounds too good to be true, it’s not. The easy parking, the affordable rates, the discounted cocktails and the special-priced bites are par for the course at Time Out Market Miami’s daily happy hour, which this week sees the addition of an exciting new food menu. Beginning this Wednesday, October 6, diners will have the opportunity to sample dishes from each of the Market’s eateries for only $7. These items are available during regular business hours but sold at a special discount during happy hour: Wednesday through Sunday from 4pm to 7pm, and then again on Saturday and Sunday from 9pm to 11pm. Below, a taste of what’s in store for you and proof that a night out in South Beach doesn’t always have to break the bank.



The Local Cuban

Medianoche croquetas - mustard aioli and saltine crackers



33 Kitchen

Ceviche de corvina - lime, aji amarillo, red onions, peruvian corn, sweet, potato, cilantro



La Santa Taqueria

Guacamole and totopos



Chick'n Jones

Chicken tender bucket



Square Pie City

Arancini - crispy risotto balls, chicken jus, parmesan



Kush

Grilled cheese - toasted challah bun with melted jack and cheddar served with a side of french fries



LUR

Croquetas del día