You can fly to Paris and Berlin from Miami this winter for just $165

Affordable flights from Norse Atlantic Airways are all the motivation we need to start plotting our winter escape.

Have you stepped outside lately? We know we can’t be the only ones longing for a swift change of seasons. Now, a recently announced batch of $165 nonstop, one-way flights from Miami to Paris and Berlin on Norse Atlantic Airways is all the motivation we need to start plotting our winter escape.

Adding to its existing crop of affordable long-haul flights from South Florida to London and Oslo, Norse will kick off its new routes to Paris on December 12 and Berlin on December 14.

The flights from Miami (MIA) to Paris (CDG) will operate four times a week departing on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 8pm and arriving at 11am. Flights to Berlin (BER) will operate once a week on Thursday departing at 8pm and arriving at 11:15am.

At the time of publishing, the next most affordable one-way flights from Miami to Paris this December start around $300 and include at least one connecting flight. For comparable Berlin flights, prices start around $400.

Never heard of Norse? Launched in 2021 by Norwegian entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic Airways’ brand centers around low-cost, transatlantic travel between the United States and Europe. Its fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners currently serves New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Boston, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris.

On Norse’s wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, you can choose tickets ranging from Economy Light or Premium Flextra, with options like priority boarding, in-flight meal service, checked bags, additional seat space and flexible cancellation. Every seat boasts its own entertainment console.

Peruse Time Out’s expert-curated guide to the best things to do in Paris or browse Berlin’s best nightclubs for even more travel inspiration before you book. The countdown to your winter wonderland starts now.