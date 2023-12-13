Miami
Tala Beach
Photography: Courtesy Tala Beach

Miami’s 14 best day parties, from poolside soirees to rowdy drag brunches

Live it up from dawn ‘til dusk at these epic day parties in Miami.

Ashley Brozic
Caitlin Driscoll
Written by
Ashley Brozic
& Caitlin Driscoll
You can’t party all day unless you start in the morning. And nobody parties harder – or longer – than the Magic City. Only in Miami can you start your day with a 5am rave, roll over to brunch on the beach, salsa dance in Little Havana and hit up Miami's best nightclubs without ever changing clothes. Whether you’re downing ginger shots at dawn on the terrace of Space, diving into glittering Miami swimming pools with mojitos in hand, or cheering on local queens at the city's best drag brunches, there is no shortage of ways to sip and celebrate under our city’s perennial sunshine. Here are Miami’s best day parties to truly soak in the good times – and still be home in time for dinner.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Miami nightlife

Best Miami day parties

Tala Beach at 1 Hotel South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

1. Tala Beach at 1 Hotel South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Pools in South Beach rarely come with an ocean view, which makes those at the 1 Hotel South Beach so special. There’s the family-friendly center pool, the more private cabana pool and the 18-story-high rooftop pool, but what makes this hotel such a weekend draw are all the happenings at Tala Beach. Located right on the sand, this Tulum-esque restaurant and lounge welcomes you in with infectious beats and Mediterranean fare on Saturdays and brunch on Sundays, plus the occasional new-age offerings like spirit card readings, journaling or movement classes.

Regatta Grove
Photograph: Breakwater Hospitality Group

2. Regatta Grove

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Coconut Grove

Dreamed up by the creators of The Wharf (RIP), Regatta Grove is a sunny spot for day drinking and people watching, all with gorgeous views of Biscayne Bay. Feast on culinary creations by James Beard-nominated chefs, groove to live DJ sets, or cozy up in a waterfront hammock and laze the day away. Swing by on Thursdays and Fridays for happy hour specials from 4 to 7pm. Thurs–Sun; Kids & dogs welcome until sundown.

Oasis Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Oasis Wynwood

3. Oasis Wynwood

  • Things to do
  • Midtown

Oasis may be best known for its evening concerts, but daytime is also popping at this 35,000-square-foot venue. Enjoy music festivals, watch parties, monthly record fairs, and more, not to mention, amazing eats from one of its many food concepts. Check out their events page for the latest listings or keep track of what’s up next via the ‘gram.

Strawberry Moon
Photograph: Alice Gao

4. Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon is what happens when you blend Las Vegas sensibilities with a Palm Beach aesthetic. Or maybe that’s just what you get when Pharrell and Dave Grutman partner up. Regardless, you can expect epic rooftop pool parties Friday through Sunday at The Goodtime Hotel. Daybeds, cabanas and bungalows are all available for your enjoyment, along with pricey pitchers and a Mediterranean-inspired food menu.

Baia Beach Club Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Baia Beach Club

5. Baia Beach Club Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

With a sprawling view of Biscayne Bay, and a feel that’s both very much Tulum meets Miami, it’s no wonder Baia Beach Club has become a go-to daytime pool party for locals and visitors alike. It’s refined, not raucous—a place where you can sip craft cocktails and pop bottles to a vibey music mix from the comfort of your day bed, enjoy a Mediterranean brunch at the adjoined restaurant, or take a respite from the sun at the spa.

Daer Day Club
Photograph: Courtesy DAER South Florida

7. Daer Day Club

Daer Day Club at the Hardrock Hotel and Casino is the closest Miami will get to a Vegas pool party, even if you do have to trek it to Hollywood, Florida to enjoy it. We’ve got all the makings of a great day party: spacious cabanas, inviting day beds and household names spinning from noon to night every single weekend. If you want to rage, then this is your place.

Nikki Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Nikki Beach

8. Nikki Beach

  • Nightlife
  • South of Fifth

Nikki Beach may be a name known around the world, but it all started on a slice of sand along Ocean Drive. The party’s been going since 1998 and a $20 million renovation has helped to elevate this South Beach icon once again. Come in your chicest beach and resort wear to enjoy brunch, take a dip in the ocean or just lounge about as you sip rosé and vibe to the music (especially on Sundays) from noon to 6pm.

420 Yoga at Club Space
Photograph: Dan Vidal

9. 420 Yoga at Club Space

  • Bars
  • Music venues
  • Park West

Miami’s infamous bastion for 24-hour partying, Club Space, slows things down every Saturday at 4:20pm (get it?) for a chilled out yoga flow on the terrace, set to an always excellent mix from one of the house selectors. Come early or stay late to keep the blood pumping and party bumping, with endless opportunities to dance across the multi-floor megacomplex. If you want to tune in while on the road, each session gets released every Wednesday at 6pm on their YouTube Channel @officialclubspace.

1-800-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy 1-800-Lucky

10. 1-800-Lucky

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

You might come to 1-800-Lucky for the Asian smorgasbord, but you definitely stay once the beat drops. This is one of Wynwood’s best music venues and you can always expect good tunes and vibes on weekends. Enjoy happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 4 to 7pm with half-priced cocktails and $7 sake, or book a private karaoke room for your very own 15 minutes of fame.

Drag Brunch at Palace
Photograph: Courtesy Palace

11. Drag Brunch at Palace

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

The iconic Palace—the bar that brought the drag brunch to Miami—delivers one of the wildest day parties around. On Saturdays and Sundays, reserve your seat for this mimosa-fueled live drag show, and after you’ve had your fill of eggs benedict and sassy, nimble queens, stick around for the infamous “T-dance.” When the lights go down, the beats turn up and the go-go boys go wild. Fri, Sat & Sun 11:00am & 2pm, Mondays 12pm; $55 plus tax and gratuity

Daybreaker
Photograph: Courtesy Daybreaker/Lito Vidaurre

12. Daybreaker

Part fitness class, part epic dance party, Daybreaker is a rollicking good time with all of the vibes — and none of the booze. This sober, community-focused event pops up year-round all over the city, each with fun costume themes, heart-pumping workouts, guided meditations and live DJ sets by some of Miami’s best selectors. Even better, all ages are welcome to join the joie de vivre!

Live Salsa at Ball & Chain
Photograph: Courtesy Ball & Chain

13. Live Salsa at Ball & Chain

  • Bars
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Where else but at Ball & Chain can you dance to live salsa bands seven days a week—for free? Whether it’s Saturday or Monday, The Ball & Chain Trio takes the stage from 12pm to 6pm, and they’ll be having you vacilando in no time—though a few mojitos always help. Plus, when better to enjoy Miami’s go-to libation than while the sun is still out?

Hyde Beach
Photograph: Courtesy SLS

14. Hyde Beach

  • Music
  • South Beach

It’s like Miami Music Week every week at Hyde Beach, where the decibels make the pool ripple and the drinks never stop flowing. There’s bottle service and cocktails, of course, but what’s really helping you soak in the good times is the delicious Katsuya menu enjoyed from the comfort of your cabana. Of course, if the pool bores you, you could set sail with Hyde Seas, their premium yacht program that comes with all the bells and whistles of a boat day. Think great food, a live DJ and a stocked bar, as well as plus-up offerings like wellness features or water activities.

